James O'Brien challenges caller who defends Corbyn over Labour's anti-Semitism

29 October 2020, 12:56

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien repeatedly questioned why this caller was defending Jeremy Corbyn after a major report found the Labour Party had committed acts of anti-Semitism.

The Labour party has been found to have committed unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination towards Jewish people, a major report into the anti-Semitism scandal found today.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published its report into the party's disciplinary processes and response to complaints.

It comes after years of complaints over how allegations of anti-Semitism were dealt with under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Caller Naomi, who is part of organisation Jewish Voice for Labour, accused James of having "the pitchforks out" for Mr Corbyn today, to which he responded that the damning report of how Labour conducted itself while under his leadership was out today.

She claimed he was "under attack from all sides."

James pushed her to answer the question: "How did the Labour Party end up in such a mess?"

"The Labour Party ended up in this mess because it had extraordinarily dysfunctional processes for dealing with complaints of any kind," she said.

"One of the problems that the report highlights is the fact that because the complaints procedure was so dysfunctional, for two years until Jeremy Corbyn replaced Iain McNicol with Jennie Formby," she said.

James pointed out that the latest tweet from Jewish Voice for Labour was from Jeremy Corbyn's son, claiming the former leader's innocence.

"You're representing an organisation that made its mind up before the report even published," James said.

The caller said she knows what's true and not true about Jeremy Corbyn - so James asked again how political interference played a part in anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, as the report shows.

She defended Jeremy Corbyn, saying that he was victim to a lot of "interference" within the party.

"I'm not interested in the terrible campaign against Jeremy Corbyn," said James, "how did the Labour Party end up hosting political interference in anti-Semitism complaints, failing to provide adequate training to those handling anti-Semitism complaints and presiding over harassment of members?"

"Because it has a completely dysfunctional view of how you deal with such things," Naomi said.

"And who was leader for the last five years?" James pointed out.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Ex-Labour member says he was 'wrong' to back Corbyn, after anti-Semitism report

Ex-Labour member says he was 'wrong' to back Corbyn, after anti-Semitism report
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's statement on Labour anti-Semitism

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's statement on Labour anti-Semitism
James O'Brien clashes with Piers Morgan on 'cancel culture'

James O'Brien clashes with Piers Morgan on 'cancel culture'

James O'Brien caller criticises UK 'obsession with opening up the economy again'

'The obsession with opening up the economy again ignores Covid reality'
Covid deniers can "go online and find facts to suit their opinion," says James O'Brien caller

Covid deniers can "go online and find facts to suit their opinion," says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien's message for those accusing Covid scientists of "scaremongering"

James O'Brien's message for those accusing Covid scientists of "scaremongering"

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Infuriated caller brands Welsh lockdown 'sinister'

Wales has become 'a very sinister place' due to lockdown, caller fears

3 days ago

Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

4 days ago

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police broke up the service at a church in Wales

Moment police break up illegal church service in Cardiff under Wales lockdown
Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the Labour party

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour over 'comments he made' on anti-Semitism report
Footage from RNLI lifeguards patrolling Treyarnon beach in Cornwall

Nine people hospitalised after being swept into sea by surging waves
The report found Labour broke human rights laws

Sir Keir Starmer: Anti-Semitism report brings 'day of shame' to Labour - live
Bobby Ball has died aged 76

Comedian Bobby Ball dies aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Housing Secretary tells LBC: 'We want to avoid a blanket national lockdown'
The interim data from round six of the React study uses data and swab results from 86,000 people

Second wave at 'critical stage' with infections 'doubling every nine days'
File photo: This summer's exam season turned into a fiasco after tests were cancelled because of the Covid-19 lockdown

Scrap next year's GCSE exams in Wales, regulator recommends

Covid crisis: 'It could take up to 18 months to clear undiagnosed cancer backlog'

Covid crisis: 'It could take up to 18 months to clear undiagnosed cancer backlog'
"Police are sick of working for spineless people," says ex-officer

"Police are sick of working for spineless people," says ex-officer