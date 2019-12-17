James O'Brien clashes with caller over scrapping train guards

17 December 2019, 14:47 | Updated: 17 December 2019, 15:08

James O'Brien clashed with a caller who thinks unions shouldn't get involved in the dispute of scrapping guards on trains.

"It's an issue between the passengers and the train companies. It's not for the trade unions to get involved."

James asked what would happen if he wanted to get on a train with a guard yet the train companies have got rid of guards - who would he go to?

After Peter avoided the question James pressed him repeatedly.

"The same as you do in every other part of life when someone isn't specifically there to look after your interests," he said eventually.

Peter continued that it "quite clear people don't want to pay for the level of service you're asking for."

Hundreds of thousands of passengers face misery in the Christmas period
Hundreds of thousands of passengers face misery in the Christmas period. Picture: PA Images

"How much money did Richard Branson make out of running trains?" James asked the caller.

"You're telling me we can't afford a guard? We can't afford guards because Richard Branson needs a new yacht! He needs a new island!"

The caller insisted that there are no train guards in London and Londoners survive.

James called the caller attitude "depressing" because his view was "I've been punched in the face so they should be punched in the face as well."

The RMT union announced a 27-day strike throughout December, affecting passengers on South Western Rail trains, after they failed to reach an agreement with the operator over driver-only trains.

New trains allow driver-only control which means the driver can operate the doors, but unions want to ensure guards keep a safety-critical role.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

1 day ago

Liz Kendall argues that Labour's entire leadership team needs to go

Labour's entire leadership team needs to go, argues Liz Kendall

2 days ago

Labour MP tears apart Jeremy Corbyn's "clearly rejected" campaign

Labour MP tears apart Jeremy Corbyn's "clearly rejected" campaign

20 mins ago

LBC Latest

Huawei boss says he's confident about UK 5G roll-out

Furious caller hits back at accusations of Brexiters being "stupid"

Furious caller hits back at accusations of Brexiters being "stupid"
Caller slams Jeremy Corbyn's response to election defeat

Caller slams Jeremy Corbyn's response to election defeat

All Brexit voters are "stupid", says caller

All Brexit voters are "stupid", says caller