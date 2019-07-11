James O'Brien Cuts Off Labour Voter After Outrageous Anti-Semitism Claim

11 July 2019, 11:34

James O'Brien cut off this caller after he made a completely unsubstantiated claim about Labour anti-Semitism - and then said "he doesn't know how ridiculous he sounds".

Lee said the Conservative Party have refused to acknowledge any Islamophobia within their party. But he got very angry when James pointed out that Baroness Warsi, the former co-chair, had spoken of little else.

He said he didn't want to be confrontational and then went on the attack, accusing James of refusing to allow him to speak despite being on the radio for five minutes.

Having one last chance, he said: "What's happened in the Labour Party is a blurred line. Islamophobia is a very clear thing.

"The complexities of anti-Semitism: you have the government of Israel, the citizens of Israel, Zionism, Judaism - they're all different things. But the problem is that everything gets bunched together.

"The solution to this problem is for all sides to be more open and have open discussions.

"You hear that you can't mention the Israeli government influencing UK politics because that would be anti-Semitic."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He then made an unsubstantiated claim after which James cut him off, saying: "OK pal, off you go. That is a libellous accusation of course that somebody has been bribed. I would disassociate myself from that sort of language immediately.

"But thank you. There is the illustration, the curious sense of righteousness associated with Jeremy Corbyn supporters who think that claims that investigations of anti-Semitism have been interfered with from the very highest level is somehow borne of his historical support for the Palestinian people.

"And then he says it's very important we have an open conversation... in which he accuses politicians of accepting bribes.

"And Lee hasn't got a clue how ridiculous he just sounded."

Watch the full, remarkable call at the top of the page.

