James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien explains that the migrant crisis will never be resolved so long as those targeting desperate people are stealing attention from those trying to solve the issue.

The UK saw the highest ever numbers of Channel crossings on Monday with around 1,200 people making the perilous journey.

James O'Brien was reflecting on the news, by noting how the government have abused the situation to make political gains.

He began by pointing to the Rwanda deportation scheme: "They were simultaneously trying to argue that it would be a deterrent...but also that it wasn't in any way a punishment to be deported to the middle of Africa."

"How could it be a deterrent but also something that shouldn't be looked at as a punishment?"

Summing up the sloppy politics at play by the government in the Rwanda scheme, James argued that "the fundamental logical flaw at the heart of it was the inability of the government to say that they were racist."

He went on to appeal to those who have fallen victim to the "dog-whistle" strategy.

"Just pause for a minute, just think how stupid they think you must be."

Pointing to the commentators gaining profile from the crisis, James argued that there will be no solution so long as these people are seen as concerned individuals.

"They're not interested in solutions, they're only interested in making you angrier...at truly desperate people."

"The bigger the numbers, the more attention they get!"