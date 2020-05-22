James O'Brien despairs after caller compares Argentina and UK lockdown measures

22 May 2020, 12:53 | Updated: 22 May 2020, 13:05

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien was left in despair after this British caller, who had been travelling in Argentina, compared their stringent lockdown measures with the UK.

British caller Natalie told James while in Argentina quarantine was enforced extremely early on - after 31 national cases and one death.

James reflected that inevitably the UK media has been focusing on national progress through the crisis, but when a light is shone on other countries' strategies, he said, "I actually despair."

Natalie agreed, "I was frustrated from afar. I was listening to you in Buenos Aires, James, and I was hearing all of the British news. Meanwhile we were just given incredibly stringent rules which was stay at home.

"We weren't allowed to do exercise outside, we were only allowed to go to the pharmacy and get our shopping...as a result their cases are so low, so much lower than here."

Natalie questioned what had been going on in the UK when she got a repatriation flight back to be close to her family.

James O'Brien said he was in despair when comparing the two countries' responses
James O'Brien said he was in despair when comparing the two countries' responses. Picture: LBC

She told James she'd heard of picnics and barbecues: "I thought British people aren't stupid, surely they just haven't been given the right instructions...I was seeing all the numbers notch up and I don't understand why they didn't handle it sooner."

Natalie said that "nothing happened" when she landed at Heathrow and she walked straight through, unlike in Argentina where a man "dressed in a space suit" would take temperatures. She said she expected to get tested in the UK, and nothing had changed, although the airport had moved the relevant inbound services over to her terminal.

She then put herself in quarantine as she had been on a year away, but "nobody really had to."

The Argentinian President kept emphasising that citizens should "choose life", acknowledging that the economy would take a huge hit.

James reflected on the government's strategy: "I think to have faith tomorrow they've got to explain away yesterday....until they explain why everything has gone so badly so far, I don't know how they can ask us to have faith for the future."

The first consideration is the nation’s health, the UK government has said.

The government has stated their central aim is to "return to life as close to normal as possible, for as many people as possible, as fast and fairly as possible...in a way that avoids a new epidemic, minimises lives lost and maximises health, economic and social outcomes."

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus is now eligible to book a test, ahead of the rollout of the test and trace service.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Brexit debate may become more reasoned after coronavirus

Maajid Nawaz: Brexit debate may be more civilised after coronavirus

4 days ago

UK has "no other option" but to reopen schools - children's commissioner

UK has "no other option" but to reopen schools - children's commissioner

6 days ago

Should pubs open in July?

Should pubs open in July?

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien reeled from the deeply poignant point the caller made about British behaviour during the coronavirus crisis

James O'Brien stopped in his tracks by a powerful observation on British behaviour during crisis
"The biggest mistake the government made was abandoning containment on 12 March and stopping testing in the community"

"Government chose morally wrong crisis strategy," public health chair tells James O'Brien

Coronavirus: UK's quarantine plans criticised by aviation industry
A caller revealed the stark differences between Dubai and Heathrow airports

The startling difference in how UK and Dubai are dealing with coronavirus