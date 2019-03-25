James O'Brien Fact-Check's Caller's Claim Lisbon Treaty Will Remove Our EU Veto

25 March 2019, 13:33

When a caller told James O'Brien that an academic had told him about how the Lisbon Treaty would remove our veto in Europe, James proved it was simply not true.

A post on social media doing the rounds claims "if 99% of the British think that the deal is bad, just have a look at the Lisbon Treaty".

It states that changes to the Lisbon Treaty would mean that the EU would no longer have a veto on any EU policies.

Philip called up saying a Cambridge academic had told him about it and people needed to know about it.

But James fact-checked him on air - and it turns out that what he's saying is simply not true.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "It is wrong to say the Lisbon Treaty comes into effect in 2020. Do you know why it's wrong to say that? Because it came into force in 2009 - 10 years ago.

"As was agreed by EU member countries, every single one of them including us, in 2007. It has been in place since 2009.

"If the UK were to remain in the European Union beyond March 2019 for any reason, then the Lisbon Treaty wouldn't suddenly change anything."

Regarding the veto, James explained that the Lisbon Treaty did make changes on how EU laws are passed which reduced the scope of states’ veto ability, but it did not abolish veto powers.

Summing up, James said: "It's still out there. Even Cambridge academics are falling for it.

"You know what they say about a lie... it's halfway around the world before the truth has got its trousers on."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz reacts to the suggestion David Lidington could take over as Prime Minister

Maajid Nawaz: David Lidington Is The 'Fall Guy' For Michael Gove

1 day ago

LBC Presenter Matt Frei and Conservative MP Ken Clarke

Ken Clarke: Theresa May Is "Doomed To Carry On"

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty repeatedly asked Marcus Fysh MP the same question

Shelagh Fogarty Asks Brexiteer Tory MP The Same Question 15 Times

2 days ago

LBC Latest

The House of Commons could vote on a number of Brexit options later this week

What Are Indicative Votes And Can It Break The Brexit Deadlock?

Brexit

Jameela Jamil: A man threatened me because I didn't want his phone number

Hillsborough trial: Jury retires to consider David Duckenfield verdicts

Nike pays £10.7m penalty over football merchandise sales

Mueller report: Putin ready to improve US ties after Trump cleared of collusion
Andrew Pierce warns Tory MPs against giving Theresa May an undignified exit from Number 10

Andrew Pierce: Only Cabinet Pressure Can Get Rid Of Theresa May