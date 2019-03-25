James O'Brien Fact-Check's Caller's Claim Lisbon Treaty Will Remove Our EU Veto

When a caller told James O'Brien that an academic had told him about how the Lisbon Treaty would remove our veto in Europe, James proved it was simply not true.

A post on social media doing the rounds claims "if 99% of the British think that the deal is bad, just have a look at the Lisbon Treaty".

It states that changes to the Lisbon Treaty would mean that the EU would no longer have a veto on any EU policies.

Philip called up saying a Cambridge academic had told him about it and people needed to know about it.

But James fact-checked him on air - and it turns out that what he's saying is simply not true.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "It is wrong to say the Lisbon Treaty comes into effect in 2020. Do you know why it's wrong to say that? Because it came into force in 2009 - 10 years ago.

"As was agreed by EU member countries, every single one of them including us, in 2007. It has been in place since 2009.

"If the UK were to remain in the European Union beyond March 2019 for any reason, then the Lisbon Treaty wouldn't suddenly change anything."

Regarding the veto, James explained that the Lisbon Treaty did make changes on how EU laws are passed which reduced the scope of states’ veto ability, but it did not abolish veto powers.

Summing up, James said: "It's still out there. Even Cambridge academics are falling for it.

"You know what they say about a lie... it's halfway around the world before the truth has got its trousers on."