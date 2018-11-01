James O’Brien Asks Royal Expert: What Does Prince Charles Think About Brexit?

1 November 2018, 13:02 | Updated: 1 November 2018, 13:12

James O’Brien attempted to find out what Prince Charles really thought about Brexit, from the man who spent 18-months following him.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson recently spent a year and a half alongside the Prince of Wales as part of a new book.

In what was a fascinating interview, Mr Jobson gave an incredible insight into life inside the Monarchy.

“The Prince of Wales is effectively leading,” he said.

Robert Jobson joined James O'Brien on Thursday
Robert Jobson joined James O'Brien on Thursday. Picture: LBC

“Her Majesty is 92-years old and in this book I reveal that she is considering at 95, if she is still alive and well, that she will pass the reigns to him.

“Not in an abdication, that’s not going to happen, but in the form of a regency.”

But what does Prince Charles make of Brexit? James attempted to squeeze out an answer.

Prince Charles
Picture: PA

“I think that he is out there busy for the Foreign Office as a soft power,” Mr Jobson replied.

“He realises there is not a lot we can do but we’ve got to have trade with other nations.”

In the above clip, Mr Jobson speaks about the Iraq war, and what Prince Charles would have said to Tony Blair if he was King.

Watch it above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Theresa May Has One Move Remaining

11 days ago

Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan tells Matt Frei that EU citizens should not be given the right to vote unless they make a "patriotic commitment" to the UK

EU Citizens Can Not Expect UK Vote Without "Commitment Of Patriotism": Tory MEP

5 days ago

Shelagh & Kate

Heartbreaking Story Of Common Household Ingredient Which Can Kill Your Dog

2 hours ago