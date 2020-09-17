James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school

17 September 2020, 16:41

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien was flummoxed on the best course of action after this caller who works in a school pointed out a significant and unexpected issue with children returning to school while coronavirus is still rife.

Caller Vidya works at a secondary school; she told James there was a coronavirus outbreak at the primary school which feeds into her school.

It meant that many of the secondary school pupils had to also be sent home as they live in the same household as the younger siblings in the primary school.

Vidya said, "Today we've been corrected by Public Health England that it's only the primary students who need to stay at home in self-isolation and the secondary students can come back.

"We no longer know what the rules are in terms of household and isolation."

James attempted to wrap his head around the "Rubik's Cube" issue.

James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school. Picture: LBC

"Are we doing the right thing? Are we scare-mongering the parents? We are none the wiser," Vidya told James.

James was flummoxed as what would be the best course of action.

The caller also told James that education providers are meant to get testing priority, but when teachers in her school present symptoms "we don't get the priority" - instead they get tests privately.

"If every kid in the school was getting a test, like they do in Eton, the problem would be solved immediately," James observed.

He concluded the call by summarising that the foot soldiers on the front line are doing their best but they are being "led by donkeys."

