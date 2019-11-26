James O'Brien forces caller's u-turn after she said Corbyn's Labour echoes Nazi Germany

26 November 2019, 11:34 | Updated: 26 November 2019, 11:44

This caller claimed that Jeremy Corbyn's Labour has echoes of Nazi Germany, but was forced to admit she was wrong when she couldn't give James O'Brien one piece of evidence to back it up.

Ephraim Mirvis has accused Jeremy Corbyn of being "unfit for high office", warning that the "very soul of our nation is at stake" in next month's general election.

As James was discussing his intervention, Rosanna called in to explain why she feels that Jews feel so frightened by the prospect of Corbyn in Downing Street.

She said: "We are heeding the warnings of our parents and grandparents who were in Germany. That is what we're afraid of."

James asked what should would point to in Jeremy Corbyn that had echoes of Hilter, because that is essentially what she was implying.

Rosanna responded: "The fact that he has never backed down. He's got a one-way ticket as far as Israel is concerned."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James told her: "I know how Hitler marshalled anti-Semitism as a political force and used it long before he assumed full power. He used it as an incredibly potent weapon.

"Where are the examples of Jeremy Corbyn using anti-Semitism as a political weapon."

The caller was forced to admit: "I shouldn't have said Nazis."

But she continued, before having to back down even further.

Watch the exchange at the top of the page.

