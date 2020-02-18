James O'Brien in disbelief as authorities tell caller to "accept" flooding house

18 February 2020, 12:41

This caller told James O'Brien that because water levels have risen in general, his "new normal" is being told by authorities to just accept the constant flooding in his house.

"This isn't freakish or out of the ordinary," agreed James, "this is the new normal. You've got all this water in your cellar and all of the potential health problems that can come with that."

Matthew from Haxet shared that he's lucky as he lives in high ground however his basement is 2 inches under water now. This is because of the increased water table level which has affected the whole region.

"It's not going to go away, it's something to get used to," said Matthew, telling James he is contemplating filling in the flooded basement due to high risks of mould and therefore illness.

James said it's "chilling" that at the start of the call he thought Matthew was the lucky one as he is on high ground but even he is affected as the water is rising from underneath.

"If you lived in London do you think you might be getting more help from the state?" asked James.

"Possibly, we're one of those little villages that get one bus a week," said Matthew.

James said he was glad to get calls like this to raise awareness and pop his bubble of "metropolitan elite."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz was furious with this caller

Maajid Nawaz takes down caller who thinks women are 'weaker' than men

2 days ago

Matt Frei's interview with Dawn Butler got very fiery

Matt Frei's fiery conversation with Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler

9 days ago

Extinction Rebellion tells LBC he receives "death threats" amid Trinity College controversy

Extinction Rebellion activist tells LBC he receives "death threats"

17 mins ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien caller explains the danger of tech giants collecting our data

James O'Brien caller explains the danger of tech giants collecting our data

NHS staff can refuse to treat racist or sexist patients under new rules
Iain Dale clashes with Extinction Rebellion protester defending digging up Trinity College

Iain Dale in shock as caller says Extinction Rebellion activists must be "sterilised and sued"

Boris Johnson tells Xi Jinping he 'loves China' and will 'work together' to fight coronavirus