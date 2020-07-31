James O'Brien explains England's latest lockdown rules with Theo Usherwood

31 July 2020, 13:06 | Updated: 31 July 2020, 13:15

By Fiona Jones

What are the lockdown rules for England after the Prime Minister's latest announcement? Theo Usherwood updates James O'Brien in under 4 minutes.

Plans to further ease coronavirus lockdown measures in England from Saturday have been scrapped, Boris Johnson has announced.

The prime minister told the Downing Street press conference on Friday that the nation "must squeeze the brakes" on lifting lockdown measures.

It means casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and indoor performances will not be free to restart as planned from tomorrow.

He said the easing of restrictions would now be postponed until 15 August, but reminded people this would remain under review.

He also announced that face masks will become mandatory from 8 August in settings where there is contact between households that do not meet, such as museums and cinemas.

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty appeared alongside the prime minister, warning the UK has potentially reached a limit for how much of society can be opened up.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's major coronavirus announcement: What does it mean for you?

Watch the full video above.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"The way to fight racism is not to become a racist": Maajid Nawaz slates anti-semitic tweets

"The way to fight racism is not to become a racist": Maajid Nawaz slates anti-semitic tweets

4 days ago

Labour MP breaks down shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

"It wiped me out": Labour MP reveals shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

13 days ago

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

20 hours ago

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson was speaking during a briefing from Downing Street on Friday

Plans to further ease lockdown measures in England scrapped, says PM
MP Lisa Nandy tells James O'Brien Government cannot just "announce lockdowns on Twitter"

MP Lisa Nandy tells James O'Brien Government can't just "announce lockdowns on Twitter"
James O'Brien had a very strong message for Matt Hancock

James O'Brien has a personal message for Matt Hancock

Boris Johnson is to update the nation on the coronavirus response at midday

Watch in full: Boris Johnson delivers key update on coronavirus response