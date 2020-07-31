James O'Brien explains England's latest lockdown rules with Theo Usherwood

By Fiona Jones

What are the lockdown rules for England after the Prime Minister's latest announcement? Theo Usherwood updates James O'Brien in under 4 minutes.

Plans to further ease coronavirus lockdown measures in England from Saturday have been scrapped, Boris Johnson has announced.

The prime minister told the Downing Street press conference on Friday that the nation "must squeeze the brakes" on lifting lockdown measures.

It means casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and indoor performances will not be free to restart as planned from tomorrow.

He said the easing of restrictions would now be postponed until 15 August, but reminded people this would remain under review.

He also announced that face masks will become mandatory from 8 August in settings where there is contact between households that do not meet, such as museums and cinemas.

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty appeared alongside the prime minister, warning the UK has potentially reached a limit for how much of society can be opened up.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's major coronavirus announcement: What does it mean for you?

Watch the full video above.