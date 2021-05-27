James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

27 May 2021, 13:56

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien was moved to tears by this grieving father's response to Dominic Cummings giving evidence, which he watched repeatedly for nine hours.

Grieving father John lost his daughter Rosie to Covid in March 2020 and told James: "One thing that came out of yesterday more than anything else was the absolute need for an inquiry now. Not in a year's time, now.

"One thing we all know in our hearts: that the lunatics are running the asylum at the moment."

James agreed, telling him that grieving families "are reduced to a vengeful, vendetta-driven, former senior adviser giving vitriolic testimony to a select committee to get answers to the most profound and the most powerful questions of your life.

"You're reduced to tuning into a pantomime like that rather than having a full and frank independent inquiry."

John told James he kept rewinding to listen to what Dominic Cummings said time and time again "because I wanted to be sure what he said, I wanted to understand what he said."

Read more: Dominic Cummings: The key quotes from Boris Johnson's ex-adviser

Watch the full interview above.

"Nine hours is nothing - I desperately needed the answers and for me, he gave me the answers yesterday," John said, "and the simple answer is by Johnson's actions, his refusal to accept the seriousness of the pandemic...and it's as simple as that.

"Using the word vaccination does not wipe away all those people that are dead, but that's what they're trying to do every time they open their mouth it's vaccination, vaccination, vaccination."

James, extremely moved by John's message, said, "I bet you were a brilliant dad."

"She was 56 years old, she was a bundle of fun. I called her Little Chief and she called me Big Chief," he said of his beloved daughter, "she was just the loveliest person in the world and she didn't deserve it.

"None of these people deserved it. At a time of crisis when we desperately needed a really serious politician in charge of Downing Street, we sadly finished up with a charlatan and a narcissist and a liar and that's why my daughter is dead.

"I feel for all of these families, every single family, my heart goes out to them and when I see it every day and people turn round and say it's only nine dead today. That's somebody's loved one - it's not only two, it's not only nine, it's not only one. It's somebody's loved one that's died.

"People are in pain and people should remember that the next time they go to put their cross in a box in a polling station because this man isn't fit to run the country, end of story."

Read more: Matt Hancock brands Dominic Cummings' allegations as 'unsubstantiated and untrue'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims
'Would my father still be alive if the Government imposed lockdown sooner?'

Covid: Caller demands answers as dad died within six weeks of going to Goodwood
James O'Brien hears from journalist who realised Government Covid guidance issued without announcement

Journalist tells James O'Brien 'no-one in our area' knew about Covid guidance changing
'The Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'

'Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'
James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'

James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'
Bedford caller: Covid guidance changes without announcement are 'straight out of PM's playbook'

'Covid guidance changes without an announcement is straight out of PM's playbook'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

BBC reform should begin with embracing opinion content, Maajid Nawaz insists

BBC reform should begin with embracing opinion content, Maajid Nawaz insists

3 days ago

Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

12 days ago

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson made the remarks during a visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex

Boris Johnson: "We did everything we could to protect the NHS and care homes"
Police said no remains were found in the excavation work

Fred West: No remains found in cellar search for Mary Bastholm
All adults in Northern Ireland can book a vaccine jab

All adults become eligible for a Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland
Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jenrick tells LBC: PM acted 'in best interests of the country' after Cummings' evidence
German scientists say they can fix the issue of why some vaccines cause blood clots (File image)

German scientists "solve" Covid vaccine blood clot side effect
France is set to impose quarantine measures on UK visitors

France to impose new quarantine measures on UK visitors amid concern over Indian variant
Police responded to the shooting before the gunman took his own life

Eight killed in shooting at California railyard

Joe Biden was ordered intelligence agencies to report back in 90 days on their investigation into Covid's origins

Joe Biden orders spies to "redouble" efforts to investigate if Covid escaped a lab
Robert Jenrick 'pleased' Batley Grammar school teacher is returning to work

Jenrick 'pleased' Batley Grammar teacher is returning after 'unacceptable' protests
Cummings allegations: Nick Ferrari questions minister over fate of Matt Hancock

Cummings allegations: Nick Ferrari questions minister over fate of Matt Hancock