James O'Brien Explains How He Thinks Boris Johnson As Prime Minister Will Work Out

James O'Brien makes a prediction on how he thinks Boris Johnson's term as Prime Minister is going to pan out.

James O'Brien was talking about new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said: "The problem with riding racist tigers is that you don't get to choose when to jump off."

"So now he's got to kill the tiger," James said, adding "he does that by having a general election."

James predicted Boris Johnson would cast himself as someone who was "campaigning, not just against the intransigence of the EU, but also against Parliament itself."

James said he would probably label it the "remain establishment."

"This is why he's got Dominic Cummings on board," adding that "manipulation that Dominic Cummings is most expert at."

James O'Brien was discussing new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC

James said he would fight a general election "against both the, quotes, remainer Parliament" who cannot allow a no-deal to go through and the EU.

James said that if anyone could understand how the media can "completely distort reality when it comes to the European Union, it's the godfather of distorting European Union reality in the British media.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Boris Johnson."

James predicted an "election first" and then said Mr Johnson would "have a look at what's on the table" with regards to Brexit.

"You can take that to the bank," James said.

Watch the whole monologue in the video at the top of the page.