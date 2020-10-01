James O'Brien on why Jeremy Corbyn and Stanley Johnson should be fined

By Fiona Jones

Should the PM's father and Jeremy Corbyn be fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions? This was James O'Brien's verdict.

Stanley Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have apologised for breaching the Government's coronavirus restrictions after the PM's father was seen shopping without a mask while Mr Corbyn attended a dinner party of nine people.

Failing to comply with guidance around face coverings were increased to £200 for first-time offenders last week, and £10,000 for serious breaches of coronavirus regulation.

James said: "Morally and indeed in terms of messaging, it struck me as an idea to fine them both...it would send a message to everybody that nobody is exempt.

"I know what you're thinking: Barnard Castle, but that ship has sailed. That appalling insult to every single human being in the United Kingdom, let alone the ones who have suffered bereavement and loss during this coronavirus crisis.

"Dominic Cummings' contempt for you and yours is now just a matter of established historical fact."

He said there is nothing that can be done about that public contempt but now the Government could start afresh: "Let's take the latest high-profile transgressors.

Rather happily one of them used to lead the Labour party, one of them fathered Boris Johnson, let's slap them both round the face with a wet fish and everybody else is going to be more fearful of wet fishes."