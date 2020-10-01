James O'Brien on why Jeremy Corbyn and Stanley Johnson should be fined

1 October 2020, 13:53 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 14:00

By Fiona Jones

Should the PM's father and Jeremy Corbyn be fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions? This was James O'Brien's verdict.

Stanley Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have apologised for breaching the Government's coronavirus restrictions after the PM's father was seen shopping without a mask while Mr Corbyn attended a dinner party of nine people.

Failing to comply with guidance around face coverings were increased to £200 for first-time offenders last week, and £10,000 for serious breaches of coronavirus regulation.

James said: "Morally and indeed in terms of messaging, it struck me as an idea to fine them both...it would send a message to everybody that nobody is exempt.

"I know what you're thinking: Barnard Castle, but that ship has sailed. That appalling insult to every single human being in the United Kingdom, let alone the ones who have suffered bereavement and loss during this coronavirus crisis.

"Dominic Cummings' contempt for you and yours is now just a matter of established historical fact."

He said there is nothing that can be done about that public contempt but now the Government could start afresh: "Let's take the latest high-profile transgressors.

Rather happily one of them used to lead the Labour party, one of them fathered Boris Johnson, let's slap them both round the face with a wet fish and everybody else is going to be more fearful of wet fishes."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

JAmes

Liverpudlian James O'Brien caller explains why new lockdown 'makes no sense'
James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK

James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK
'I wouldn't want the government going through my mail' - James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails

James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails
'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James O'Brien comforts emotional caller who lost catering job

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James comforts emotional caller who lost job
Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus

Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus
Krishnan Guru-Murthy sets out to James O'Brien the details of his investigation into the Trump campaign.

Trump suppressing black votes: Krishnan Guru-Murthy explains to James O'Brien

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Student condemns universities for 'inhumane' lockdown on campuses

Student condemns universities for 'inhumane' lockdown on campuses

3 days ago

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

5 days ago

Callers CLASH over Boris Johnson's performance as PM

'What do you expect him to do?': Callers clash over Boris Johnson's performance as PM

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obina Ezeoke will serve at least 40 years in prison for the double murder

Obina Ezeoke: 28-year-old jailed for 40 years for murdering woman and nephew
The car was found on an industrial estate in Brierley Hill on Wednesday afternoon

Murder probe launched after two men found shot dead in car in Dudley
Archie Lyndhurst (right) was the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst (left)

Tributes paid to Archie Lyndhurst: Actor and son of Only Fools and Horses star dies aged 19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Liverpool is among areas which have had tighter restrictions emposed

New lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough
London has been warned that it is at a "very worrying tipping point" with the virus

'Black people nearly twice as likely to die from Covid-19'

Plastic cotton buds are banned from today

Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds banned in England from today
Black History Month begins today

People urged to 'dig deeper' and 'do more' to recognise Black History Month
Will Halloween be CANCELLED? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers

Will Halloween be cancelled? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

'This is the most narrow-minded view I've seen': Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines