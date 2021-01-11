James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment James O'Brien outlined the "hypocrisy" of people who oppose lockdown measures.

James discussed the subject of anti-lockdown advocates who have claimed officers are trying to "curtail their freedom" after the police announced a Covid regulations crackdown.

He branded those ignoring the restrictions as having a "toddler tantrum" as they are normally "people who are really into law and order if they think it's only going to be others that get on the wrong end of authoritarianism."

James said that an example of this hypocrisy is epitomised in the stop and search of young black people.

He continued: "Find me an old white dude who thinks the stop and search of innocent young black is an absolutely fine price to pay because [of] knife crime. I'll find you an old white dude who thinks that having their own freedoms temporarily curtailed is an outrageous imposition despite 81,000 deaths."

"How stark sometimes does the illustration of the hypocrisy and the double standards have to be?"

He imagined talking to people opposing lockdown: "How do you feel about stop and search? Absolutely fine, you've got nothing to hide, you've got nothing to fear. Have you ever been stopped and searched? Don't be ridiculous, I'm an old white dude.

"How do you feel about clamping down on people who are out spreading a virus that's already killed 81,431 Brits? I think it's absolutely outrageous. What why? It may involve me!"