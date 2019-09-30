James O'Brien Powerfully Hits Back At Listener Who Calls Him "Patronising" And "Sarcastic"

A listener texted James O'Brien's to criticise him but James gave a powerful defence of his show in response.

James O'Brien Powerfully Hits Back At Listener Who Calls Him "Patronising" And "Sarcastic". Picture: LBC

Alfie texted: "If you want to tone the language down, listen to a recording of your own show.

You come across as patronising, sarcastic and narcissistic. It's really tedious and boring."

James O'Brien responded: "Mate, obviously I'd struggle to pay my mortgage but if we could make it all just patronising and sarcastic or tedious and boring, we'd be great."

He added: "Jo Cox wouldn't be dead. Gina Miller wouldn't be reporting today that she gets abuse in the street when she's with her children."

He then said: "These are all the opposite of patronising, sarcastic and tedious and boring.

I do listen back to my own show, Alfie, I suspect you need to invest in some Otex."