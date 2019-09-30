James O'Brien Powerfully Hits Back At Listener Who Calls Him "Patronising" And "Sarcastic"

30 September 2019, 11:21

A listener texted James O'Brien's to criticise him but James gave a powerful defence of his show in response.

James O&squot;Brien Powerfully Hits Back At Listener Who Calls Him "Patronising" And "Sarcastic"
James O'Brien Powerfully Hits Back At Listener Who Calls Him "Patronising" And "Sarcastic". Picture: LBC

Alfie texted: "If you want to tone the language down, listen to a recording of your own show.

You come across as patronising, sarcastic and narcissistic. It's really tedious and boring."

James O'Brien responded: "Mate, obviously I'd struggle to pay my mortgage but if we could make it all just patronising and sarcastic or tedious and boring, we'd be great."

He added: "Jo Cox wouldn't be dead. Gina Miller wouldn't be reporting today that she gets abuse in the street when she's with her children."

He then said: "These are all the opposite of patronising, sarcastic and tedious and boring.

I do listen back to my own show, Alfie, I suspect you need to invest in some Otex."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Caught This Brexiter Spreading Fake News And The Caller Got Very Angry

Maajid Caught This Brexiter Spreading Fake News And The Caller Got Very Angry

17 hours ago

Boris Johnson Allegations Are "Quite Possibly Just A Political Attack", Argues Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell: Boris Johnson Allegations Are "Quite Possibly Just A Political Attack"

1 day ago

Alistair Campbell: Johnson Has No Control Over Dominic Cummings

Alastair Campbell: Johnson Has No Control Over Dominic Cummings

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Man Who Sued Boris Johnson Is Facing Financial Ruin, He Tells LBC

Man Who Sued Boris Johnson Is Facing Financial Ruin, He Tells LBC

X Factor: Celebrity - Brendan Cole, Ricki Lake and Ben Foden among stars revealed for full-line up
Sajid Javid speaking to LBC's Theo Usherwood

Is Sajid Javid's Spending Spree The Return Of The Magic Money Tree?
Our undercover journalist explains how he investigated the people smugglers

"How I Infiltrated One Of The Biggest People Smuggling Rings In Northern France"