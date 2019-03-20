James O'Brien's Immediate Reaction To Theresa May's "Short Delay" To Brexit

20 March 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 13:00

James O'Brien labelled Theresa May's Brexit statement as bordering on fascist after she said the British people deserved better from parliament.

The Prime Minister has written to EU President Donald Tusk requesting an extension on Article 50 until 30th June.

James O'Brien's response was one of his most epic monologues yet on Brexit.

Speaking about Mrs May, he said: "She just attacked our parliament. She just attacked our MPs for doing what they are elected to do, which is to vote according to their principles and conscience. Most of them don't of course, but some of them do.

"She just stood there and said in parliament that the British people deserves more from the elected sovereign parliament.

"I say this very very cautiously and very reluctantly but those are the words of a fascist.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I'm sure, on reflection, she'll regret them. But you do not, as the head of the executive, attack the legislative. You can't. That makes a mockery of separation of powers.

"It's Trumpian in its ignorant arrogance.

"And she's not ignorant or arrogant. Or at least not nearly on the scale that Trump is.

"She just maligned parliament while describing a vote as undemocratic.

"And she's the Prime Minister. She's not some blowhard backbencher. She's the Prime Minister."

The whole monologue is a must-watch. See it at the top of the page.

