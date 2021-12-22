James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

By Seán Hickey

In a rare moment of support for Boris Johnson, James O'Brien welcomes the news that there will be no new Covid measures before Boxing Day.

"Just because he's been wrong at every point before this one...doesn't necessarily mean he's got it wrong this time," James O'Brien began.

The Prime Minister yesterday encouraged people to go ahead with the plans they had for Christmas following uncertainty over whether new measures will be brought in ahead of Saturday, Christmas Day.

"Do you feel/think that this is actually the right call?" James asked listeners.

"Leave things more or less as they are until Boxing Day at the earliest?"

"Some days I cannot wait to hear what you think" he said, wondering whether his view on the news would stand up against callers' opinions on the news.

"How do you feel in the knowledge that you're unlikely to have, or almost certain to have no new restrictions imposed upon you before Boxing Day?"

"Do you feel as I do that actually, this time, we might be ok?"