James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

4 October 2022, 16:11

By Maddie Wilson

James O'Brien has reacted to Liz Truss' intention to not to raise benefits in line with inflation.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari this morning, the Prime Minister said she's fully committed to raising pensions as one of her key promises during the Tory leadership contest.

She explained: "Well I committed during the leadership election campaign, that we will protect the triple lock, which means that pensioners get either 2.5% prices or wages, whichever is the higher."

However, Nick asked: "So why are pensioners more important than those in receipt of benefits?"

In response, the PM said: "People are in a different situation, depending on which stage of life they're in.

"And I think it is right that we made a commitment to pensioners that we will protect the triple lock. I'm sticking with that commitment. As I've said, no decision has been made, Nick."

The exchange between Nick and the PM came after Liz Truss has been forced into a U-turn over her abolition of the 45p top rate of income tax.

Read more: Ready for Tories' next rebellion: Truss refuses to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien told listeners: “I think this long shadow of the 40p tax cut could stalk and haunt them for the rest of their entire regime because they will always be the people that looked at cost of living crisis, that looked at energy bills catastrophe in the country in serious economic peril and thought I know what I’ll do, let's give the richest people more money than they currently have!”

Senior Conservatives such as Penny Mordaunt, are putting pressure on the PM and are declaring their support for welfare support rising alongside inflation.

Read more: Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and cabinet question Truss leadership

James asked listeners: “When did we start asking whether Boris Johnson was toast?"

James later said he thinks Liz Truss is "already done for".

