James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days

11 February 2021, 11:24

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien reels off all the Brexit chaos - from the last two days.

He began: "Just off the top of my head, it looks like the shellfish industry is about to wither on the vine because there's quite a strong case to be made for claiming Michael Gove didn't understand what he was signing."

"It's taken 42 days for Kate Hoey to move from coming close to claiming that anybody who didn't back Boris Johnson's oven ready deal was some sort of traitor to the UK cause - to claiming that the Northern Ireland protocol that was an intrinsic part of that oven ready deal, sort of, needs to be fixed immediately.

"Even this condescending, sneering public school boy Remoaner didn't think it'd start falling apart that quickly."

James continued: "Amsterdam has overtaken London as Europe's top share-trading hub.

"We've got £1 billion worth of Brexit red tape coming in for chemicals.

"The Northern Ireland protocol is falling apart at the seams - and it would appear Michael Gove's attempts to weaponise Ursula von de Leyen's flirtation with a terrible mistake one Friday afternoon in January has come back round to bite him on the backside."

"Half of exporters to the EU are having Brexit difficulties according to a new survey. That counts as good news, right? I would cast that as only half of UK exporters to the EU."

James said, "We've got the Governor of the Bank of England warning that the deeply desired trade agreement on final services is currently looking rather sticky, stuck in the long grass.

"Another massive lorry park has been cleared in Dover, which of course was a very pro-Leave part of the country.

"Lord Frost has started whining about the relationship being more than bumpy since the deal he was patted on the back for signing."

"Small businesses are drowning in paperwork and facing higher costs.

"Food traders particularly in Scotland have warned that price rises and potential shortages.

"JD Sports talking about the loss of millions of pounds and the possibility of transferring warehouse distribution centres and therefore a large number of jobs to continental Europe."

"That takes us back to Tuesday," James said.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller describes the type of people who break Covid travel rules

Caller brands people breaking Covid quarantine rules 'idiots'
James tackled the issue after new laws were brought in

James O'Brien's brilliant Covid quarantine observation

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers
Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid
'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape

'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape,' says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien clashes with caller over workplaces requiring staff to be vaccinated

James O'Brien clashes with caller over employers requiring staff to have Covid jab

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

3 days ago

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

4 days ago

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over 100,000 Covid patients were treated in hospitals in January 2021 alone

One third of all Covid-19 patients in England's hospitals admitted in January 2021 alone
Covid-19 appears to have been circulating in France as early as November, the study suggests

Covid-19 'probably' circulating in France from November 2019

Amsterdam is now the largest financial trading centre in Europe

Brexit: Amsterdam overtakes London as Europe's biggest trading hub
Many small to medium-sized exporters reported issues last month

Brexit: Half of exporters 'hit hard' by border changes, British Chambers of Commerce finds
Matt Hancock told Nick Ferrari he hopes he can still go on his Cornwall summer holiday

Hancock tells LBC he 'hopes to go' on summer holiday to Cornwall he booked months ago
From left to right: Charisma Carpenter, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joss Whedon

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar condemns Joss Whedon amid claims of 'toxic' abuse
The new drug has been described as a gamechanger by researchers

'Gamechanger' obesity-treating drug may cut body weight by up to 20%, study finds
Parts of Scotland recorded temperatures of -21.4 overnight

'Extreme freeze' as temperatures plummet to -22.9C - the coldest UK night in 26 years
Pensioner charged for criminal damage after painting zebra crossing for his disabled wife

Pensioner receives 'hideous' fine for painting zebra crossing on busy road
Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat

Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat