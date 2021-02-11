James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien reels off all the Brexit chaos - from the last two days.

He began: "Just off the top of my head, it looks like the shellfish industry is about to wither on the vine because there's quite a strong case to be made for claiming Michael Gove didn't understand what he was signing."

"It's taken 42 days for Kate Hoey to move from coming close to claiming that anybody who didn't back Boris Johnson's oven ready deal was some sort of traitor to the UK cause - to claiming that the Northern Ireland protocol that was an intrinsic part of that oven ready deal, sort of, needs to be fixed immediately.

"Even this condescending, sneering public school boy Remoaner didn't think it'd start falling apart that quickly."

James continued: "Amsterdam has overtaken London as Europe's top share-trading hub.

"We've got £1 billion worth of Brexit red tape coming in for chemicals.

"The Northern Ireland protocol is falling apart at the seams - and it would appear Michael Gove's attempts to weaponise Ursula von de Leyen's flirtation with a terrible mistake one Friday afternoon in January has come back round to bite him on the backside."

"Half of exporters to the EU are having Brexit difficulties according to a new survey. That counts as good news, right? I would cast that as only half of UK exporters to the EU."

James said, "We've got the Governor of the Bank of England warning that the deeply desired trade agreement on final services is currently looking rather sticky, stuck in the long grass.

"Another massive lorry park has been cleared in Dover, which of course was a very pro-Leave part of the country.

"Lord Frost has started whining about the relationship being more than bumpy since the deal he was patted on the back for signing."

"Small businesses are drowning in paperwork and facing higher costs.

"Food traders particularly in Scotland have warned that price rises and potential shortages.

"JD Sports talking about the loss of millions of pounds and the possibility of transferring warehouse distribution centres and therefore a large number of jobs to continental Europe."

"That takes us back to Tuesday," James said.