James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

20 July 2021, 17:04

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien reflects on Boris Johnson's performance throughout the pandemic, as former aide Dominic Cummings continues to throw damning accusations at the PM.

In a continued war of words, Dominic Cummings has claimed that Boris Johnson did not want to tighten restrictions last autumn as "the people who are dying are essentially all over 80."

The former aide has also claimed that he warned the PM against meeting the Queen during the first coronavirus wave as he "hadn't thought it through" - a week after this cancelled meeting the PM was hospitalised.

Read more: Dominic Cummings: The key quotes from Boris Johnson's ex-adviser

James surmised Cummings' claim that six months after the PM was hospitalised in intensive care with coronavirus and almost 60,000 people had died the PM was "telling his closest advisers and key allies that he didn't really buy the idea that the NHS could be overwhelmed and he'd gone off the idea of lockdown."

"This reportedly caused a six week delay last autumn between when the scientists wanted it to be done and Boris Johnson finally accepted it needed to be done.

"Who are you going to believe, Dominic Cummings or Boris Johnson? The bloke who stuck the lie on the side of the bus, or the bloke who drove it?"

James reflected, "This latest development that shows [Boris Johnson] was subscribing to the idea that because the average age for those who died was in the low 80s, then somehow lockdowns were unnecessary, and we could sacrifice a maximum of three million in this country aged over 80 in order to ensure that everybody else could go about their business."

James "could not get his head round" the mentality of suffering severely with Covid-19 in ICU and then failing to acknowledge the NHS could be overwhelmed, citing a previous accusation from Dominic Cummings that the PM stated he would "let the bodies pile high" rather than enforce a third lockdown.

"I struggle for words...this is just absolutely unbelievable," James said.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien questions 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'
James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns are 'an addiction to power'

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns would be caused by 'an addiction of power'

3 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller over jab passports

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller condemning Covid passports

2 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

24-year-old Ateeq Rafiq died in hospital in 2018 after his neck became trapped under a chair at the Vue cinema in Star City, Birmingham

Vue Entertainment fined £750,000 over cinema seat death

Crowds of beach-goers at Lyme Regis in Dorset over the weekend

UK records hottest day of year so far as mercury hits 32.2C at Heathrow
A man has been arrested after member of the hospital's staff was stabbed

Man, 21, arrested after female NHS worker stabbed in Wolverhampton hospital
One in ten online Brits have installed and then deleted the NHS Covid app

'Pingdemic': One in three Brits either abusing or deleting NHS Covid app - survey
The Labour MP wrote to the Transport Secretary

Labour piles on the pressure over rules for people double jabbed outside the UK
The capsule successfully landed with Jeff Bezos and the rest of the crew.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' New Shepard space flight successfully lands back on Earth
Norway's beach handball team fined €1,500 for not wearing bikini bottoms

Norway's beach handball team fined €1,500 for not wearing bikini bottoms
Over 1m children missed school last week for Covid-19 related reasons (file image)

More than one million children missed school last week for Covid-related reasons
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Kyle Walsh has been jailed for six months for dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, Northumbria Police said

Dangerous driver jailed after cyclist’s head cam footage exposed lie