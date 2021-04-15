James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

15 April 2021, 11:56

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien shares his theory on the real reason the Royal Family will not wear military uniform at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

It means the Duke of Sussex will not have to face being one of the only close family members who is not in uniform at Saturday's service.

Harry lost his honorary military titles after deciding to step down as a senior working royal.

Reports also suggest that the Duke of York was considering wearing an admiral's uniform, however he did not reach this rank during service.

Andrew also stepped down from royal duties over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

James posited: "If I say Royal military service to you...generally speaking, the first person you would think of is Prince Harry."

He cited the "beautiful moment" when Harry was in an interview, heard an alarm, tore off his microphone and ran towards his fellow servicemen.: "He, to me, seemed like a proper soldier."

Read more: Royal family will not wear military uniforms at Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

James continued, "I think Prince Andrew's service in the Falklands as a helicopter pilot, that's the real deal, but he didn't rise to Admiral through his quality of military service.

"Poor old Prince Edward had a crack at joining the Royal Marines, didn't work out very well for him. I don't think Princess Anne did anything - and Prince William essentially flew search and rescue helicopters in Wales, albeit under the auspices of the RAF.

"If I say royal military service to you in April 2021, who do you think of first? Yeah exactly, it's Prince Harry."

He continued: "So how ridiculous would it look if he's the only there not in a uniform? 'I want to dress up as an Admiral, Mummy', said Andrew. 'Oh Andrew, please sit down', said Her Majesty the Queen."

"That's why it's happened because the Queen has surveyed in her wisdom this strange state of affairs and she has concluded that it would just look daft for the only member of the Royal Family that people automatically associate with the army to be the only member of the Royal Family not in a military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government
Jim Pickard gives 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron controversy

James O'Brien hears 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron lobbying controversy
James O'Brien caller warns David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg'

James O'Brien caller: David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg' for the Tories
James O'Brien reacts to claims Cameron is in 'wealth trap', as Greensill investigation launches

James O'Brien reacts to claims Cameron is in 'wealth trap', as Greensill investigation launches
James reacted as locals gathered at the remains of a burnt out bus on the Shankill Road, Belfast, on Thursday.

'The United Kingdom is under mortal threat': James O'Brien's powerful reaction to NI violence

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

10 days ago

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report further entrenches 'deep rooted' racism

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report entrenches institutional racism

12 days ago

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

NHS hospital ward.

Hospital waiting lists hit record high with 4.7 million in the queue
Marks & Spencer has started legal action against Aldi in an effort to protect its Colin the Caterpillar cake

M&S begins legal action against Aldi over Colin the Caterpillar
Breaking News

Joe Biden expels 10 Russian diplomats over election interference and hacking
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have viewed flowers left by the public in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Charles and Camilla pay emotional visit to view floral tributes to Prince Philip
Jonathan Pentland and his family were relocated after heated protests outside his home

US drill sergeant charged with assault of black man who was walking near his house
4,000 tonnes of land came down on the beach in Dorset

Fossil hunters urged to stay away after massive Jurassic Coast landslide
Heathrow boss Chris Garton says queues at the airport are "untenable"

Heathrow Airport travellers wait 'up to six hours' in immigration queues
The student spent a stint in intensive care, according to the case report (file image)

'Student's heart failed after drinking 2L of energy drinks every day for two years'
Streets in Soho were closed to traffic when hospitality reopened outdoors on April 12

Pubs, restaurants and offices must be well ventilated to halt covid spread, doctors warn
None of the royals will wear military uniform at the funeral

Royal family will not wear military uniforms at Duke of Edinburgh's funeral