James O'Brien Admits His Shame Over Sexism In Interview With Caroline Criado-Perez

James O'Brien admitted he was ashamed of what he was about to say about women during an interview with feminist campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez.

James told of how his daughter had asked him why there were so few statues of women during a holiday in Edinburgh.

The response he came up with was framed around suggesting that they hadn't done enough to deserve a statue throughout history.

Reacting, Ms Criado-Perez simply responded: "Oh dear."

James said: "I can acknowledge how wrong that was. I'm embarrassed and I'm a little bit ashamed to mention it.

"It illustrates the height of the mountain that you are seeking to climb."

Ms Criado-Perez responded: "It's not really surprising, because the reality is that women have been written out of history. There are so many examples that we've already discovered.

"Part of it is that we don't commemorate them. It's not really surprising that it's because you thought that women had been so subjugated that they failed to achieve anything.

"Arguably, there should be more statues of women than of men because the women who did manage to succeed were therefore so much more impressive."

Discussing her book Invisible Women, Ms Criado-Perez revealed that everything from crash test dummies to heart tests have been designed for men's bodies and leave women more at risk.

And what was most interesting were her thoughts on why she gets so much hatred on social media simply for driving for equality.

