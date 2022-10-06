James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

By Maddie Wilson

James O'Brien gives his best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the "anti-growth coalition".

This comes after Liz Truss' speech at the Conservative conference on Wednesday, where she vowed to defeat the "enemies of enterprise" and lead Britain "through the tempest" in her first conference speech as a leader.

The Prime Minister took aim at what she described as the "anti-growth coalition", accusing Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, unions and demonstrators of holding the UK back.

Ms Truss told voters that she was "on their side", adding later that "these enemies of enterprise don’t know the frustration you feel to see your road blocked by protesters, or your trains off due to strikes".

James O’Brien questioned: “So who does she like?”

“So, we’ve got Labour, Liberal Democrats and the SNP, she's sat in a cabinet, of course that are in coalition with the Liberal Democrats. And indeed she used to be in the Liberal Democrats back when she was calling for the monarchy to be abolished."

James continued with his list of supposed Liz Truss enemies:

"All politicians, except well you can't say the Conservatives because all the Conservatives turned on her and quite a lot of her policies so almost all other politicians, that’s probably quite a popular line until you remember that she is one herself.”

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'.



He tried his best...@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/AuaGd61BwF — LBC (@LBC) October 6, 2022

The Prime Minister's speech at the Tory conference was disrupted by climate activists calling for "U-turns" on environmental issues and accusing her of "shredding" her party’s election manifesto promises.

James told listeners the climate activists were "reminding" Liz Truss that in 2019 she campaigned on a manifesto that pledged against fracking anywhere in the UK without approval - which she seems to be "reverse ferreting" from that position.