James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

6 October 2022, 14:10 | Updated: 6 October 2022, 14:19

By Maddie Wilson

James O'Brien gives his best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the "anti-growth coalition".

This comes after Liz Truss' speech at the Conservative conference on Wednesday, where she vowed to defeat the "enemies of enterprise" and lead Britain "through the tempest" in her first conference speech as a leader.

The Prime Minister took aim at what she described as the "anti-growth coalition", accusing Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, unions and demonstrators of holding the UK back.

Ms Truss told voters that she was "on their side", adding later that "these enemies of enterprise don’t know the frustration you feel to see your road blocked by protesters, or your trains off due to strikes".

James O’Brien questioned: “So who does she like?”

“So, we’ve got Labour, Liberal Democrats and the SNP, she's sat in a cabinet, of course that are in coalition with the Liberal Democrats. And indeed she used to be in the Liberal Democrats back when she was calling for the monarchy to be abolished."

James continued with his list of supposed Liz Truss enemies:

"All politicians, except well you can't say the Conservatives because all the Conservatives turned on her and quite a lot of her policies so almost all other politicians, that’s probably quite a popular line until you remember that she is one herself.”

The Prime Minister's speech at the Tory conference was disrupted by climate activists calling for "U-turns" on environmental issues and accusing her of "shredding" her party’s election manifesto promises.

James told listeners the climate activists were "reminding" Liz Truss that in 2019 she campaigned on a manifesto that pledged against fracking anywhere in the UK without approval - which she seems to be "reverse ferreting" from that position.

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

What has happened to the Tory party

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

Tory

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

kwasi

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Trickle Down

donald trump

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

James and queue

James newspapers

police in parliament

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in Eastenders

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

