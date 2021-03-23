Danny Wallace tells James O'Brien about his book that "talks to kids about lockdown"

23 March 2021, 14:31

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien interviewed Radio X host Danny Wallace about his new book 'The Day the Screens Went Blank', which talks to children about lockdown in a non-scary way.

The new fictional book, which is illustrated by Gemma Correll, follows the journey of a year ten-year-old girl who wakes up to discover a world full of blank screens.

Danny is also the author of the book 'Yes Man', which was adapted into a film starring Jim Carey and Zooey Deschanel.

James began by asking the radio host about if he had come up with the idea for his new book before lockdown.

Danny replied: "I did. The title came to me...because it just sounded like a comedy-horror for kids.

"And then when I thought about it, I thought actually it sounds like a comedy-horror for grown ups as well.

"And as I started writing it, I mean lockdown happened and I realised that the world outside my window was getting a lot weirder than the world I was writing about. And so it started to seep in."

Danny went on to say that he wanted to use the book to "a way to talk to kids about lockdown without the sort of scary pandemic side of it".

He then also spoke to James about how "we've come to rely so heavily" on technological devices.

Reflecting on the message his book sends about technology, Danny said: "It's not saying it's good or it's bad. It's just saying it is and what if it wasn't."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine
James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys on respecting girls

James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys about respecting girls
'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company

'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company
Ash Sarkar opens up to LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case

Ash Sarkar opens up on LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'Preposterous' coronavirus act must be stripped back, caller insists

'Preposterous' coronavirus act must be stripped back, caller insists

1 day ago

Putin will be overthrown by allies in 'internal struggle,' Navalny's Chief of Staff insists

Putin will be overthrown by allies in 'internal struggle,' Navalny's Chief of Staff insists

3 days ago

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

21 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry

Prince Harry lands new job as chief impact officer at mental health startup
Arthur and his wife Gina spoke about his recovery from Covid

Husband describes being reunited with wife after recovering from Covid
A candlelight 'beacon of remembrance' vigil will take place to mark the loss of life during the Covid-19 pandemic

Lockdown Anniversary: Thousands to light 'beacon of remembrance' at 8pm
Boris Johnson Holds Coronavirus Press Conference At Downing Street

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson leads press conference as UK marks a year since the first lockdown
149,117 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate

Deaths in England and Wales fall below five-year average for first time in six months
William and Kate visit the vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey

Royals lead tributes as UK marks one year since first coronavirus lockdown
Boris Johnson Holds Coronavirus Press Conference At Downing Street

What time is Boris Johnson's press briefing today? And what will he say?
LBC looks back on a year since the UK's first coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown Anniversary: A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic

Staff observe a minute's silence outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, during the National Day of Reflection

Nation falls silent to remember victims of Covid-19

The former Met Commissioner was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Policing Covid: 'Officers have largely done pretty good job in unusual circumstances'