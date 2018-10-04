James O'Brien: The Perfect Sentence To Sum Up Brexit Britain

James O'Brien said the statement from the Chief Executive of Nissan perfectly summed up the state of of Brexit Britain.

Carlos Ghosn told the Paris Motor Show: 'We are preparing for the worst, but I do not want to tell you how we are preparing because you will say I am trying to scare people."

James believes this one sentence sums up how media 'balance' has led us to this troubling position.

He said: "This is the closest to perfect that I've been able to find. That's what our false notion of balance on Brexit coverage has done. That's what the British media has done.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"It has essentially created an environment in which a massive employer decides it's not even worth talking in public any more because he knows that when he has finished explaining how Nissan is doing, the BBC and other media outlets will turn to some absolute sugarpuff like Jacob Rees-Mogg or Nadine Dorries and ask them to offer up the 'balanced' position.

"So you end up creating the environment in which the Chief Executive of Nissan won't even bother telling us what's going on at Nissan because he knows that he'll have some halfwit on the other side of the studio shouting 'Project Fear'.

"Wow. And still, this won't move the needle for anyone listening to this programme. That's the head of Nissan, but you know better, right?"