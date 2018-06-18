James O'Brien's Analysis Of May's Brexit Dividend: PM Has Gone 'Full Goldfish'

Theresa May has promised more money for the NHS, paid for from the Brexit dividend. This is James O'Brien's analysis of what she's playing at, seeing the Office of Budgetary Responsibility says there won't be a Brexit dividend.

Yesterday, speaking to LBC, the Prime Minister told how she would use the money saved by leaving the European Union to bolster the National Health Service.

But James insists all economists say we'll lose money after Brexit. So if that's the case, why has she done this? He thinks it's to give Brexiteers something to speak about as Brexit looks worse and worse.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "Point one: there is no Brexit dividend. Point two: you'd be a fool to criticise more cash for the NHS, even if you're not happy with point three: the only way they can raise this money is by asking us all to pay a bit more tax and/or borrowing more money as the government.

"So why has she done something which has so clearly been built on an absolute farrago of nonsense and deception?

"Answer: Brexit is getting ever closer. A couple of weeks ago, when Boris Johnson was trying to float the boat that the Irish border was a relatively trivial part of Brexit negotiations, I said the hard-of-thinking Brexiteers - the Andrea Leadsoms - would start repeating this nonsense that they don't really understand because it allows them not to go 'Full Goldfish'."

James O'Brien discusses going 'Full goldfish'. Picture: LBC

James said: "Where are we politically on this? Why has she done something that has so clearly been built upon an absolute farrago of nonsense and deception?

"Answer: Brexit's getting ever closer.

"Do you remember something I said to you last week or the week before when Boris Johnson tried to float the boat that the Irish border was a relatively trivial part of Brexit negotiations. I said to you that what you'll find now is the furiously hard-of-thinking wing of the Brexit Movement, your Andrea Leadsom, Nadine Dorries-type characters, they will now start repeating this nonsense that they don't really understand because it just allows them not to go full goldfish.

"This is what the Brexit hardcore need now. What Boris Johnson gives them occasionally is a way to avoid going full goldfish."

James explained that goldfish open and close their mouths without actually making a noise. And he says that is what Brexiteers have been doing.

He believes Theresa May's policy is to give Brexiteers something to crow about - even if it's based upon nonsense.

Watch the clip at the top of the page.