James O'Brien's animated reaction to outrage over Halifax pronoun badges

1 July 2022, 12:54 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 12:57

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien's Woke Watch was handed a gift when Halifax gave its employees the option to put pronouns on their name badges, causing outrage amongst customers.

In a reported 'mass exodus', customers have begun to close their accounts with Halifax after being told to go elsewhere if they disagree with staff having gender pronouns on their name badges.

Some people have shared pictures of their cut up credit cards, and others have either sent complaints or announced they are boycotting the firm.

The dispute began after Halifax tweeted “pronouns matter” a few days ago along with a picture of a staff name badge reading “Gemma (she/her/hers).”

When the tweet was called out for “virtue signalling,” a Halifax social media manager AndyM responded by saying: “We strive for inclusion, equality, and quite simply in doing what’s right.

“If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

James, in an animated reaction, read out the Daily Mail article, questioning why people are angry "about badges" that have a name and if the person wants, pronouns.

He followed it by questioning why customers were angry that Halifax pointed out they could bank elsewhere if they didn't like the policy.

Caroline Ffiske, a former Conservative councillor, said: 'It is incredibly rude for Halifax to say to customers if you don't like it go away. It's astonishing to have a bank behaving like a trans activist.'

In response, James envisioned a conversation with those incensed by the move: "Do you like it? 'No!' Can you bank somewhere else if you don't like? 'Yes I can!' And what are you cross about? 'That I can bank somewhere else!'"

He concludes that this is merely an example of "freedom of choice."

Watch the full monologue above.

If you have a story for Woke Watch, email wokewatch@lbc.co.uk

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as MP Chris Pincher's career hangs in balance amid groping allegations

James O'Brien reacts as MP Chris Pincher's career hangs in balance amid groping allegations
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert

James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien takes on caller opposing trade unions

James O'Brien ties in knots caller who claims 'we don't need trade unions'

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson for appealing to 'vile racists' with Rwanda refugee plan

James O'Brien blasts Rwanda refugee scheme for appealing to 'vile racists'

James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue

James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racist origins of Windrush scandal, says journalist

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racism that led to Windrush, says journalist

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amidst imperial measurements row

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amid imperial measurements row

Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

Exclusive
Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding
'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'
'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood opens up about impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

6 months ago

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

6 days ago

'Good officers get excommunicated': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

'Good officers get excommunicated for raising issues': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

sdcdac

Scrabble at war as players quit after 'offensive' words are banned
Zara Aleena's aunt said she was going to 'grab her dream' when her life was cut short

Grieving family of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena: 'She was going to grab her dream'
Teaching unions have rejected a pay offer from education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and threatened more strike action

Teaching unions reject pay rise offer from govt as strike action looms
American traveller Dr Juliana King raised the issue on Twitter last night after the BA website gave her the error message: "Title and gender do not match. Please try again."

BA forced to apologise after website refuses to accept woman using the title Doctor
A trans rights march in Glasgow demanding reform of the GRA.

Scottish civil servants told biological sex is a 'falsehood'

George Tilley, Harry Furlong and Archie Tilley have all been jailed.

Three teens who beat dad into coma with wooden log in 'vicious' attack jailed
Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at 23, his family announced today.

'If you're watching this I'm dead:' Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade announces death aged 23
Chilling footage shows teen killer Craig Mulligan (top right) dancing with Logan Mwangi (bottom right) months before killing him.

Chilling video shows 'evil' stepbrother dancing with Logan Mwangi months before murder
Boris Johnson said if people visit Rwanda they would see it is "going places"

'You'd change your mind about Rwanda if you visited': Boris defends controversial plan
The Prime Minister was grilled by Nick Ferrari on the last day of the Nato summit

Watch in Full: Nick Ferrari grills Boris Johnson