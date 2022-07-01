James O'Brien's animated reaction to outrage over Halifax pronoun badges

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien's Woke Watch was handed a gift when Halifax gave its employees the option to put pronouns on their name badges, causing outrage amongst customers.

In a reported 'mass exodus', customers have begun to close their accounts with Halifax after being told to go elsewhere if they disagree with staff having gender pronouns on their name badges.

Some people have shared pictures of their cut up credit cards, and others have either sent complaints or announced they are boycotting the firm.

The dispute began after Halifax tweeted “pronouns matter” a few days ago along with a picture of a staff name badge reading “Gemma (she/her/hers).”

When the tweet was called out for “virtue signalling,” a Halifax social media manager AndyM responded by saying: “We strive for inclusion, equality, and quite simply in doing what’s right.

“If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

James, in an animated reaction, read out the Daily Mail article, questioning why people are angry "about badges" that have a name and if the person wants, pronouns.

He followed it by questioning why customers were angry that Halifax pointed out they could bank elsewhere if they didn't like the policy.

Caroline Ffiske, a former Conservative councillor, said: 'It is incredibly rude for Halifax to say to customers if you don't like it go away. It's astonishing to have a bank behaving like a trans activist.'

In response, James envisioned a conversation with those incensed by the move: "Do you like it? 'No!' Can you bank somewhere else if you don't like? 'Yes I can!' And what are you cross about? 'That I can bank somewhere else!'"

He concludes that this is merely an example of "freedom of choice."

