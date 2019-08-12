James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 10. The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

A van driver whose job is at risk because of Brexit called James O'Brien to reveal all - and it was one of James's most popular clips ever.

While James is on a well-deserved holiday, we're counting down his 10 most popular clips about Brexit - the videos that went viral.

At number 10 is Ciaran the van driver.

Ciaran called James to say that his delivery company will go out of business almost immediately if Britain leaves the Customs Union.

He said that Brexit campaigners who say that frictionless borders are possible outside the Customs Union are liars, citing the huge amount of paperwork needed every time he delivers to Switzerland.

Speaking to LBC, he said: "I have a contract with Eurostar. Today, we were sent out in the early hours of the morning to Brussels. Load up and come home. We do that two or three times a week.

"No customs checks - all I have to do is list the goods on what's called a CNR form, an international delivery note.

"If we go outside the Customs Union, we need to do transit documents. They cost £75-£90 a pop. You have to go to Customs House in Dover to clear them. You have to park up.

"If you get sent down what's called a Route One, which I've had before, you're stuck there for six to seven hours waiting to clear them. On a quiet day, you can be out and clear in 45-50 minutes.

"If we were outside the Customs Union, all vehicles would have to do this."

The listener response to Kieran's call was huge.

Very interesting caller on James obrien phone in van driver. I'm beginning to think I may have voted the wrong way. — Phil (@PhilBricktop) May 23, 2018

One of the most fascinating and informative calls I've ever heard in over 10 years of listening to @LBC . I hope Ciaran / Kieran calls in to challenge @Jacob_Rees_Mogg on @NickFerrariLBC when he's next on. — Mr Delta Hotel (@MrDeltaHotel) May 23, 2018

Watch the full, fascinating clip at the top of the page.