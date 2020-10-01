James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK

1 October 2020, 12:00

By Fiona Jones

This was James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after the EU launched legal action against the UK for potentially infringing international law.

The EU has officially started legal proceedings against the UK for not complying with the treaty and the UK has until the end of the month to respond.

Speaking in Brussles, Ursula von der Leyen has delivered a statement where she has said provisions in the UK's internal market bill were in "full contradiction" to the Northern Ireland protocol in the withdrawal agreement.

Read more: EU chief announces start of legal action against UK over Brexit bill changes

This comes after the UK's Brexit negotiator David Frost informed British car manufacturers that they will still face higher tariffs with or without an agreement.

"Have you got it yet? You don't need to send me letters of apology," James said.

"Have you been successfully persuaded to start getting cross about people in dinghies? As opposed to your own life, your children's future, your health, your wealth?"

