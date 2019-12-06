James O'Brien's outraged reaction to leaked government Brexit report

This is James O'Brien's reaction to a report from the treasury which gives a "polar opposite" outcome to the Prime Minister's Brexit promises.

"Here is the treasury saying it is true, here is the Prime Minister saying it is not true," said James, "so pick a side, right? Depending on what you already believe."

"Here is a treasury report circulated throughout Boris Johnson's government detailing, explaining and cataloguing things that are true," he said, "here's Boris Johnson saying the polar opposite."

James said that those who support Mr Johnson are being told lies as well, even though "they're on the same team as the liars."

Boris Johnson thinks he doesn't need to do an interview with Andrew Neil where the subject focus is trust, he continued, because "mugs like you already trust him."