James O'Brien's outraged reaction to leaked government Brexit report

6 December 2019, 12:25 | Updated: 6 December 2019, 12:57

This is James O'Brien's reaction to a report from the treasury which gives a "polar opposite" outcome to the Prime Minister's Brexit promises.

"Here is the treasury saying it is true, here is the Prime Minister saying it is not true," said James, "so pick a side, right? Depending on what you already believe."

"Here is a treasury report circulated throughout Boris Johnson's government detailing, explaining and cataloguing things that are true," he said, "here's Boris Johnson saying the polar opposite."

James said that those who support Mr Johnson are being told lies as well, even though "they're on the same team as the liars."

Boris Johnson thinks he doesn't need to do an interview with Andrew Neil where the subject focus is trust, he continued, because "mugs like you already trust him."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls out Labour politicians for 'flirting with terrorists'

Maajid Nawaz calls out Labour politicians for 'flirting with terrorists'

4 days ago

David Davis: Fix 'indeterminate sentences' or lock terrorists up for good

David Davis: Fix 'indeterminate sentences' or lock terrorists up for good

6 days ago

He made a "big mistake" with his claims, said Dame Louise Casey

Sajid Javid "handed out lie after lie" about homelessness, says former homelessness tsar

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien clashes with caller who tries to defend Brexit bus claim

James O'Brien's clash with caller who tried to defend Brexit bus claim

Trump hails 'blowout' job numbers as stock markets bounce

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims
Former Labour Minister

Former Labour Minister: We can't have Jeremy Corbyn as our Prime Minister