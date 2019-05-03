James O'Brien's Powerful Monologue On The State Of Brexit After The Local Elections

This is James O'Brien's State Of The Union on where the local election results leave Brexit.

Both the Conservatives and Labour suffered losses in last night's elections as the major parties suffered what is widely thought to be a Brexit backlash.

So where does that leave the UK's position on leaving the European Union? James O'Brien looked at that and his monologue was so, so powerful.

In a wide-ranging address, he said: "Every single syllable of this whole sorry saga was predictable, discernable and inevitable.

"Unless a proper politician, a politician who had succeeded in getting elected to Westminster, a politician who had a party of many different types and colours, unless a Prime Minister or a leader of the Opposition stood up and reported reality, then things could have changed.

"Theresa May chose to put her fingers in her ears, to cover her eyes, to ignore Cambridge Analytica, to ignore Vote Leave's cheating, to ignore the Electoral Commission's findings, to ignore the mystery of where the £8m for Leave.EU came from, to ignore the fact that people's Facebook pages were full of lies of an unprecedented and unbelievable scale, she chose to ignore all that.

"That's why yesterday the two-party system came close to breaking point.

"Because neither Jeremy Corbyn, nor Theresa May, report reality.

"And that's what happens when you let liars and chancers and racists to poison the public discourse for clicks and ratings and controversies on Question Time."

The full monologue is an electric listen - watch it at the top of the page.