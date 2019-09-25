James O'Brien's Reaction When Caller Wants "Planned No Deal"

25 September 2019, 15:18

Watch James O'Brien's reaction when a caller says the UK should have a "no deal Brexit with a plan."

The caller Nicholas continued that he wanted an external plan after no-deal Brexit:"Trade deals, organised possible trade deals with other countries like America, China, South America.

James said: "You think we'll be a stronger position as a relatively low-manufacturing nation with 50 million potential customers in it than we would be as members of the largest trading bloc in the world with 500 million potential customers? Come on, mate, this is just counting."

James asked if Nicholas really thought there were trading deals outside of the EU which were superior to our current ones.

"That, mate, is just nonsense, sorry," said James and made the point that the government are "boasting about" trade deals with places like South Korea "which might be where you're getting your enthusiasm from."

No trade deals are superior to EU deals, says James O'Brien
No trade deals are superior to EU deals, says James O'Brien. Picture: PA

He continued: "You look more closely to them and they're inferior to the trade deals we already have with these countries as members of the European Union."

"Can I ask you a rude question and you won't get cross with me? Who did this to you? If you had to point at one person in public life who's led you to this position that you're in now which, through no fault of your own, is ridiculous."

The caller replied no one specific, just media outlets. He then said he believes politicians are doing things the wrong way, such as Boris Johnson suspending parliament.

Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament to keep people like you on side
Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament to keep people like you on side. Picture: PA

James said: "He had to do it in order to keep people like you on side and subscribing to the belief that there's somehow something good down the road. The minute he starts having to answer questions he has to admit that the emperor will be standing there stark-rollock naked."

"But if he can shut down Parliament, people can still pretend that there's beautiful clothes, they just can't tell us where they are yet, or that 'I have got a girlfriend she just goes to a different school', or that 'there is a solution to the British border in Ireland, we just can't tell anyone what it is yet'.

And by shutting down Parliament and depending upon the slavish deceptions of most of the right-wing print media, we can keep the idea alive that there are some beautiful robes just down the road after, to use your own words, a slight collapse, the beauty of the emperor's robes will become clear."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

4 days ago

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

4 days ago

Hillary Benn Fears 'Some Labour Voters Might Vote For Another Party' Because Of Brexit Stance

Hillary Benn: Some Labour Voters Might Vote For Another Party Because Of Brexit Stance

1 day ago

LBC Latest

As impeachment inquiry looms, stakes are high for the president

Donald Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden

James O'Brien commenting on Geoffrey Cox's speech

WATCH: The Return Of Parliament With James O'Brien's Live Commentary

Thomas Cook: Hotels 'angry' over millions owed in collapse - with one due £2.5m