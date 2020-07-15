James O'Brien's solution to get people wearing face masks

15 July 2020, 10:59

By Fiona Jones

This is James O'Brien's solution to ensure the public all wear face masks.

James cited a Tokyo reporter who said, "Going out in this country without a face covering is like going out in your underpants."

James clarified that this was not a green light for Britons to leave the house without trousers, "obviously the intimation is that this is frowned upon."

He said we should turn wearing face coverings into an issue of decorum and public policy.

"Whenever anyone says I'm not going out without a mask, you translate that into I'm not going to wear any clothes below my waist and it puts an entirely different complexion on things," said James.

He cited the Naked Rambler who favours hiking in the buff and is repeatedly locked up for outraging public decency.

"It's similar, isn't it? Why should he have to wear underwear in public? Well outraging public decency is surely a lesser offence than potentially killing someone.

"So the idea of face coverings not being compulsory is laughable," James said.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Labour's Facebook boycott an attempt "to hit their bottom line" - Shadow Culture Secretary

Labour's Facebook boycott an attempt "to hit their bottom line" - Shadow Culture Secretary

2 days ago

Jack Charlton had a "heart of gold" says former teammate of World Cup winner

Jack Charlton had a "heart of gold" says former teammate of World Cup winner

4 days ago

UK's Huawei ban heavily influenced by American sanctions - Former Culture Secretary

UK's Huawei ban heavily influenced by American sanctions - Former Culture Secretary

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's underpants joke during PMQs

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's "briefs" joke during PMQs
James O'Brien despairs at UK as caller in Portugal "can't imagine" life without masks

James O'Brien despairs at UK as caller in Portugal "can't imagine" life without masks

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson pledges independent inquiry into government's pandemic handling - but not yet

Utilita ignites interest in bid for council-owned Bristol Energy