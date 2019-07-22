James O'Brien's Stark Take On Why Boris Johnson Backed Brexit

22 July 2019, 15:46 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 15:51

James O'Brien tells LBC that Boris Johnson backed Brexit because he thought it was his best chance to become Prime Minister, but he always thought Brexit would fail.

James said he thought Boris Johnson decided his "best chance of becoming Prime Minister" would be served by campaigning to leave the European Union, in a referendum "he expected to lose."

He said it wasn't "particularly Machiavellian" because the calculation was "of course we won't leave, because that would be blinking stupid."

But, James said, a significant "wave of the right wing of this country, the Conservative voters, have been successfully persuaded the European Union is an appalling and oppressive body."

James O'Brien went into detail on Boris Johnson's Brexit plans
James O'Brien went into detail on Boris Johnson's Brexit plans. Picture: LBC

During his monologue, James said that Boris Johnson was "more responsible than anybody else over the last 30 years for spreading and disseminating the nonsense that the European Union was a malevolent entity, dedicated to complicating our lives and crushing our spirit."

"He's the king," James said "of the bendy bananas, he's the king of the banning cheese and onion crisps, or rocking horse, or three-pin plugs, or whatever it is."

James said Mr Johnson's role as a Brussels correspondent enabled him to send "provocative and inflammatory nonsense back to Britain in order to exercise the population."

James said that Boris Johnson knows "better than anybody, how deep rooted that belief is, because he rooted it."

Watch the whole fascinating monologue in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism

8 days ago

Matt Frei

Ukip General Secretary Paul Oakley Quits Over Carl Benjamin Rape Remark

9 days ago

Liz Truss

Shelagh Fogarty Challenges Liz Truss On Trusting Boris Johnson

58 mins ago

LBC Latest

Jo Swinson speaking to LBC

Jo Swinson Announced As New Lib Dem Leader

Politics

A US police officer posted "This vile idiot needs a round" referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Shocking Post By US Police Officer Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "Needs A Round"

Canadian police mistakenly use cat filter during news conference on double murder

Jo Swinson elected new Liberal Democrat leader