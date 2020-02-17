James O'Brien's theory about why trolls thrive online

17 February 2020, 13:44 | Updated: 17 February 2020, 13:45

As James O'Brien wraps his head around why trolls thrive online, he comes up with a solution to the problem - although social media platforms might not follow his advice...

Caller Jane equated being a troll to being in the pub and saying something offensive and instead of outrage, everyone encourages her to say it louder.

James went further: "You're in the pub, you say something disgusting, all the decent people in the pub all tell you to wind your neck in... but then there appears at your shoulders these voices that are disembodied and anonymous and they're all shouting 'James is right.'

"The next thing you know you don't go to the pub anymore, you just go online with like-minded bigots and trolls. It must be quite seductive, but even as I say those words I think how lonely must you be to seek that sort of solace and company."

Jane also pointed out that social media algorithms, which tailors our newsfeeds to posts and Tweets of a similar tone to our own, have an encouraging impact on trolls.

Many people have attributed Caroline Flack's suicide as partly due to bullying from the media
Many people have attributed Caroline Flack's suicide as partly due to bullying from the media. Picture: PA

James agreed and said for the more rare prejudices, those who are also "the only one in their own pub...what social media has done is allow every pariah to find company and when a pariah finds company, they cease to be pariahs."

He suggested that all you would need to do to make significant progress in these areas of trolls is ban the ability to be anonymous and make multiple fake accounts.

If LBC created 50,000 fake listener accounts, he reasoned, then the radio station would not want to get rid of them as it would lower advert revenue.

"If they said to Twitter, let's get rid of all the anonymous accounts, Twitter would say that's half our audience gone. How big a rubicon would it be for the industry to cross?" James asked, calling for someone to tell him about the likelihood of social media platforms voluntarily getting rid of anonymous accounts.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz was furious with this caller

Maajid Nawaz takes down caller who thinks women are 'weaker' than men

23 hours ago

Matt Frei's interview with Dawn Butler got very fiery

Matt Frei's fiery conversation with Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler

8 days ago

Airline captain weighs in on plane seat debate following chair recline

Airline captain weighs in on viral plane seat debate following chair recline row

2 days ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: watch live at 6pm

Ex-US watchdog Casey to step down from HSBC board

Caroline Flack: James O'Brien's moving monologue about the effects of tabloids and trolls

Caroline Flack: James O'Brien's moving monologue about the effects of tabloids and trolls

Caroline Flack: Friend shares 'final photo' of Love Island star hours before death