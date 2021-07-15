Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

15 July 2021, 15:46 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 15:55

By Tim Dodd

Chef and healthy food campaigner Jamie Oliver tells LBC proposed sugar and salt taxes will allow the 'most vulnerable to truly realise their full potential.'

The conversation comes as a a tax on sugar and salt and vegetable prescriptions by the NHS is suggested by an independent report as a way to tackle obesity

The medical community has backed the words of warning in the National Food Strategy's review which state what we eat, and how it is produced, is doing "terrible damage" to the environment and health, contributing to 64,000 deaths a year in England and driving wildlife loss and climate change.

Mr Oliver supported the ideas in the report, telling LBC: "One thing is for sure, we can't do what we've done for the last 20 years, and the government absolutely need to set some precedence. 

"There's that fine line between Nanny state and having a good nanny, because no one wants to have an abusive nanny, right? 

"We don't want to take choice away from the British public, I don't believe in that at all, but definitely big companies globally need to reformulate."

READ MORE: Boris Johnson kills off sugar tax hours after report No10 commissioned recommends it

James responded: "That's the key word is it? This idea that you can actually change the recipes to make similar food but much healthier?"

Mr Oliver agreed "100%": "When we've set reformulation targets voluntarily, it really hasn't worked. When we look at the sugary drinks tax, it didn't impact the cost, everyone said it was a bad idea, I drove that one myself... it's taken millions and millions of tonnes of sugar out of the system, empty calories, and actually the industry is richer for it.

"You're always going to have big business saying 'it's more money on your bowl of cereal', but in actual fact the only reason those companies can state any health claims is fortification, which is nothing to do with the food, it's stuff added in."

Read more: Brits to bask in 30C temperatures as heatwave returns

Mr Oliver continued: "The concept of choice is only if you've got one.

"The idea that any child can succeed in this country is a theoretical truth. But if you live in a poor area, which has massively more junk food advertising, which has massively earlier mortality, less educational attainment.

"Every British person does better if our most vulnerable cost less and more happy and productive.

"So for me personally, this is not just about food. It's about truth, and fairness, and allowing our most vulnerable to truly realise their full potential."

The independent report, commissioned by the Government in 2019, calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax to cut their use in products and curb obesity, strokes and heart disease.

Money raised by the tax could be spent on addressing the inequalities around food, such as expanding free school meals to another 1.1 million children who need them, funding holiday activity and food clubs, and providing healthy food to low income families.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan quizzed over TfL mask enforcement policy by London bus driver
The Mayor of London has asked Transport for London to extend the mask-wearing mandate after July 19

Sadiq Khan: Vast majority of Londoners support compulsory face masks on transport
James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel

James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel
The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Seething' caller says after 35 years racism is still prevalent in football
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

5 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

5 days ago

'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity

'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saka faced racist abuse online following the Euro 2020 final.

'I will not let negativity break me': Bukayo Saka speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse
People are deleting the app to avoid being pinged, the NHS has been warned

NHS Covid app sends half a million alerts in a week amid staff shortage fears
Government guidance suggests customers should continue to wear face masks in supermarkets.

All major supermarkets in England tell customers to wear face masks
Boris Johnson's plans to urge clubs to use Covid passports but not to make them mandatory appear to be in tatters days after he announced them.

PM's plans for Covid passports in chaos as 8 in 10 nightclubs say they won't use them
Officers are investigating the circumstances around the death

£5k reward for information after baby's body found in canal in suspected murder
The former Health Secretary was caught on CCTV kissing his aide.

Two homes raided and computers seized in Matt Hancock CCTV leak probe
The car was videoed heading down train tracks

Shocking footage shows car careering down train tracks after police stop
Boris Johnson killed off the key sugar tax proposal in the National Food Strategy report.

Boris Johnson kills off sugar tax hours after report No10 commissioned recommends it
The face mask rules in supermarkets could change from 19 July, with different supermarkets set to make their own choices on the policy.

Supermarket face mask rules for Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl, Aldi and M&S
The NHS site appears to show England has run out of PCR tests in almost all regions.

Glitch in NHS website shows almost no PCR test site bookings available in England