Jamie Oliver tells James O'Brien his fears for food standards post-Brexit

By Fiona Jones

Jamie Oliver told James O'Brien that despite assurances food quality will remain high post-Brexit, the Government has a loophole which means it can agree to drop standards without scrutiny.

Downing Street is to reject demands by Tory rebels and campaigners for tougher food standards rules in order to keep future trade deals on the table.

Top chef and healthy food campaigner Jamie Oliver said, "I'm looking as we come out of Europe, I'm looking at the incredible opportunities that we have once we've made sense of Brexit...but we've got a Government that is saying all the right things. They're disarming us by saying do not worry, these food and agricultural standards are law.

"But at the same time they have this lovely little trump card which is called secondary legislation, which means they can change whatever they like whenever they like without Parliament."

Jamie Oliver tells James: "We have got to protect the trust and the capacity to be best of practice, and to not stack it high and sell it cheap.". Picture: LBC/PA

Jamie Oliver said, "Parliament is there for a reason: to scrutinise, debate or bring in the best, cleverest minds...and they are being potentially sidelined.

"What I don't like is being disarmed by all the right noise but I know they have this ratchet that when they get into the woods of negotiation and trade that out of side out of mind, things will be done to get stuff done quickly."

The chef pointed out that the British food standards are among the best in the world and during a period where "we may be vulnerable" after Brexit, this is a reputation that must be maintained for our economy to survive.

He reflected, "We have got to protect the trust and the capacity to be best of practice, and to not stack it high and sell it cheap."

Listen to the full interview above.