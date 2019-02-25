James O'Brien Tells Corbyn Supporter Exactly What Labour's Brexit Policy Is

25 February 2019, 11:40 | Updated: 25 February 2019, 11:58

James O'Brien gives this detailed analysis of Labour's Brexit policy after a caller likened Jeremy Corbyn's position to Theresa May Brexit deal.

Shaun said that Jeremy Corbyn didn't whip strongly for an amendment designed to block no-deal because "he can't be seen to loose otherwise the press would have a field day".

But he was lost for words when James reminded him that Corbyn was "on the loosing side 428 times when his own party was in government."

And when James pressed on where the Labour leader stands on Brexit, it sounded a lot like Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Shaun then said the Independent Group had taken Brexit policies from The Labour Party, which James disagreed.

"Labour haven't had a policy for a year," James started.

"They've had their five tests that must be met, Keir Starmer saying it's Monday while Jeremy Corbyn insists that it's Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

"They've had conference votes dedicated to delivering a people's vote and Jeremy Corbyn turns down the opportunity to provide one.

"Jeremy Corbyn insists a people's vote will happen when a general election is ruled out, a general election gets ruled out when Theresa May wins a vote of no confidence and he still hasn't leant his support to calls for a People's Vote.

"I admire your loyalty to him but eventually the blinkers are going to have to come off."

