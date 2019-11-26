"The Jewish community is crying out for help", caller tells James O'Brien

The Jewish caller explained that his community aren't crying out for a Tory government, rather they just don't want a Corbyn-led one.

Richard, from Finchley, told James O'Brien about his concerns of anti-Semitism in the Labour party following the Chief Rabbi's comments today.

He cited Jackie Walker's comments about Jews funding the slave trade which led to her suspension from the party. She was suspended twice, under investigation, before her eventual expulsion.

He then cited another example of Ken Loach, filmmaker and Corbyn supporter, saying that history is there "to be discussed" when talking about the Holocaust.

Richard referred to him as a "front and centre of Labour campaigning" and that "the point is that this man is embraced by Jeremy Corbyn" and "he shouldn't be".

James O'Brien asked what has Jeremy Corbyn actually done himself.

Richard referenced the wreath and mural incidents.

The wreath incident refers to a wreath-laying ceremony in 2014 which Jeremy Corbyn was in attendance of.

The Labour leader said he visited the cemetery to honour innocent people killed in a 1985 Israeli air strike - but he has faced criticism because the event took place near memorials for people who were accused of having links to a terrorist group who killed 11 Jewish hostages at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

The mural incident refers to comments made by Jeremy Corbyn on Facebook in 2012 in which he opposed the removal of a mural which he later referred to as regretting because of its "deeply disturbing and anti-Semitic" content.

"Jewish community is crying out for help", caller tells James O'Brien. Picture: PA

Richard then said: "I'm talking about Jewish life in this country, which is what you asked about how that would be affected. We saw a video on social media. A young Jewish family being verbally assaulted on a train. We saw that in Britain."

James O'Brien asked: "You think that's Jeremy Corbyn's fault?"

The caller replied: "I think it's the fault of Jeremy Corbyn. I think he's allowed people with those views within his inner circle."

He then said: "I think what's important to understand is the Jewish community is not sitting here crying out for Tory government, the Jewish community is crying out for help. That's what it comes down to."

James asked what help would look like.

The caller replied: "I think help would be an understanding. I always give the example, when Sadiq Khan was first elected of Mayor of London, the community, incorrectly, in my opinion was wary. The face time he's put in with my community. He's there, he listens and he has made it his business to understand the community. Jeremy Corbyn has done none of that."

He then said that he thinks Luciana Berger has "been fantastic".

He then said: "It's a horrible, horrible election for my community. I'm a staunch Remainer, really proud Jew. What am I supposed to do?"