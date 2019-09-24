Jolyon Maugham QC Tells James O'Brien: "There Have Been Death Threats"

24 September 2019, 12:56 | Updated: 24 September 2019, 13:06

A leading legal petitioner in today's Supreme Court case told James O'Brien that he has received death threats and his address was published by a journalist.

Standing outside the Supreme Court, Maugham told James O'Brien: "This is a very, very unattractive time for the United Kingdom."

He said: "There are death threats."

Maugham then explained how "a hard-right shock jock published, over the weekend, my home address."

Adding: "The tone of the media has been frankly horrific."

When asked about today's case against parliamentary suspension, Maugham said: "I could not conceive of this case losing. I mean that both metaphorically and literally.

"I could not comprehend a world where the PM could prorogue parliament at will."

James responded: "Oddly, before it started, you would have been perhaps in a minority.

"There was a sense that things might have got in the way of the government"

He asked: "Was there a pivot where you thought we are over the line?"

Maugham responded that he expected that the case would lose in the Outer House, then win in the Inner House and, in turn, win at the Supreme Court.

James finished the interviewing by asking the legal campaigner to stay safe.

