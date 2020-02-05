Labour MP Tracy Brabin ridicules "sexist" media focus on her bare shoulder

Tracy Brabin said the media's focus on her off-the-shoulder top in parliament is a perfect example of everyday sexism.

The Labour MP was accused of "inappropriate attire" following her appearance in the House of Commons yesterday.

After the criticism, she was forced to tweet: "Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder..."

Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....

A slag

Hungover

A tart

About to breastfeed

A slapper

Drunk

Just been banged over a wheelie bin.



Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020

And speaking to James O'Brien on LBC, Ms Brabin said the concentration on her appearance is something that is only happening because she is a woman.

She said: "I did feel that I'm in a privileged position and can push back and be vocal about this. I felt that it was my obligation to do this for other women because they do not have those chances.

"It is absurd. But #EverydaySexism, it's a classic example in that I was at the Dispatch Box with a really important point of order about press freedoms and people wanted to talk about my shoulder.

"It's bonkers, especially when there are other examples of disrespect, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg asleep on the front bench with his feet up."

Watch her response to the media furore at the top of the page.