Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says

28 October 2022, 18:06

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller told James O'Brien Rishi Sunak wants people to think he's "saved" them as he becomes the third PM this year.

This comes as Rishi Sunak went on his first outing as PM in the hot-seat at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

The former Chancellor said he stands "by the manifesto" where fracking is concerned.

An LBC caller told James O’Brien: “I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.”

James replied: “I think I agree with you.”

“He’s the last chance for them.

“He’s not going to be looking 5-10 years into the future because the minute he’s gone into this job everyone’s telling him that there’s no way they are going to win the next election.”

The new PM has announced plans to bring back the ban on fracking that his predecessor Liz Truss controversially lifted.

The 2019 Tory manifesto put a moratorium on fracking in England after opposition from local communities and environmentalists.

The caller told James O’Brien that the “only” reason for the reversal on fracking is to prove that the Conservative Party is going back to the original manifesto.

At PMQs this week, Rishi Sunak was labelled "Rish, Bash, Bosh" and "Snappy Sunak".

One Tory voter of more than 40 years said they felt as though the party "has been destroyed from within", but others were "delighted" with the new PM.

The caller later asked James: “Are there any Tories out there anymore?”

James answered: "That's a fracking good call that."

