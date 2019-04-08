Leave Voter Admits To James O’Brien: “There’s No Brexit Offer Better Than EU Membership”

A Leave voter admitted to James O’Brien there’s no current Brexit offer that’s better than EU membership, but he still wants to exit the EU anyway.

James in Bournemouth phoned LBC after talks between Labour and the government over Brexit compromise remained at deadlock.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the “ball is in the government’s court” but the Theresa May’s team had “not changed its position” on her original plan.

And with the UK’s exit date currently scheduled for Friday, the Prime Minister will travel to Brussels on Wednesday in a bid to secure another extension.

Picture: LBC

But, caller James said he wanted a compromise deal, involving a Customs Union, to go through.

“Then we start to rebuild everything that’s been crushed by this process,” he said.

James responded: “We don’t have to crush anything. We could just go back to how we were.”

“It’s undesirable to you but it’s clearly an option," he added.

“No…,” the caller replied.

To which James asked: “What’s the improvement from what we currently have?”

The caller answered: “It gives us something to look forward to and build upon.”

James hit back again: “It has to be better than what we have today. What would that deliver that’s better than membership?”

Before the caller admitted: “It doesn’t, there is nothing.”