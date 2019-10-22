Leave Voter Hails Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal, But Admits She Hasn't A Clue What's In It

This Brexiter called James O'Brien to explain why she thought Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, before admitting she didn't have any idea what was in it.

Muffy told James that the withdrawal agreement contained lots of things that would be very good for the United Kingdom.

But when James asked her for what is in the agreement that she really liked, she admitted: "Well, obviously I haven't actually read it all.

"As far as I can see from reading what I have in the press, we will have a good relationship with Europe, we will be trading with Europe, we will be trading worldwide.

"We will become an independent country."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James pointed out that she already are, adding: "It's not that I don't like what you're saying, it's that what you're saying is gibberish.

"You said there's lots of stuff in the deal that's very good for the UK because you'd read it in the papers. I asked you to name one thing that's written down that you believe to be good for the UK.

"One thing, right now, live on the radio."

Muffy's response: "We will be able to trade, not only with Europe, but also the whole world as an independent nation."

James asked if that was written down in the deal and Muffy answered: "I have no idea."

The host summed up the call: "I could not agree with you more. There it is, the voice of Brexit. 'I have no idea'."

Watch the amazing exchange at the top of the page.