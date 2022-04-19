James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

By Seán Hickey

In six minutes, James O'Brien lists just some of the times Boris Johnson has broken the rules since becoming Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is set to face the wrath of MPs this evening after receiving a fixed penalty notice for breaking covid lockdown laws that he and his Cabinet brought in during the pandemic.

James O'Brien spoke to LBC listeners throughout the morning, some who tried to defend the Prime Minister's conduct, and his Ministers' rallying around him since being issued with a fine.

"When you defend a liar, you become a liar." James told listeners.

He interrupted a conversation he was having with a caller to list just some of Boris Johnson's misdemeanours since entering office 1,001 days ago.

He reminded listeners that Boris Johnson's receipt of a fine for breaking Covid rules made him the "first sitting Prime Minister to be criminally sanctioned."

After taking a moment to catch his breath, James went on to remind listeners of the plot "to get Owen Patterson off the hook" after the former MP broke parliamentary standards.

"Why would you want to defend a lawbreaking liar and how would you go about it?" James concluded.