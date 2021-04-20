Listeners praise James O'Brien caller's fascinating insight into Covid jab hesitancy

20 April 2021, 14:03 | Updated: 20 April 2021, 14:07

By Fiona Jones

Listeners praised this James O'Brien caller's fascinating insight into jab hesitancy amongst ethnic minorities, urging all communities to have the vaccine.

Caller Noris is a black nurse and she phoned in to James O'Brien's show to explain the reason behind vaccine hesitancy amongst some ethnic minorities.

Noris said some people are refusing the vaccine because the "all of a sudden the vaccine has been pushed on us" - however she has taken it because as a nurse she has "seen the death" Covid has caused.

James questioned: "If it's the legacy of racism that makes people suspicious of it, then surely the fact that only 4% of white people over 60 have said no to it is quite a powerful way of undermining the suggestion that there's something dodgy about it?"

Noris responded that the percentage of white people who have taken it "have not had to struggle" the way the number of black people have struggled, clarifying that this struggle equates to a mistrust in authority.

"People are scared, people are running scared of the system," Noris said, "if you have to fight your whole life for something in this system...if you have to fight in England for housing, for schools, for education, for everything...all of a sudden, something they've brought to you on a tray you go 'ummm.'"

James surmised that for people who have had to persevere their whole life to get the same opportunities as others, they are suspicious when "things are handed to them on a plate."

James said, "If one person [has the vaccine] as a result of your intervention and my amplification then we've saved a life today. You do that every day, but it's a big deal for me."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien examines the hypocrisy

James O'Brien on 'double standards' over European Super League plans
James O'Brien doubtful over the Government's new 5% mortgage deposit scheme

James O'Brien's response to the Government's 5% mortgage deposit scheme
This caller had a strong reaction to the plans

Caller brands European Super League plans 'like something out of a nightmare'
Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi

Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism
James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

16 days ago

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report further entrenches 'deep rooted' racism

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report entrenches institutional racism

17 days ago

Boris Johnson doesn't give a damn about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC

Boris Johnson 'doesn't give a damn' about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing at 5pm this afternoon

Watch live: PM holding Covid press briefing as concern grows over Indian variant
Scotland's pubs will be allowed to resume service from Monday

Scotland's pubs and restaurants set to return as lockdown eases again
Janssen's vaccine has been linked to very rare blood clots, the EMA confirmed

EMA finds 'possible link' between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and rare blood clots
Chad's president Idriss Déby was reportedly killed during clashes with rebels

Chad's president Idriss Déby dies 'on battlefield' a day after winning election
Police put in place a security operation after the explosive was discovered

'Viable explosive' found under Northern Ireland officer's car
Boris Johnson met with football groups today about the proposed new Super League

Boris Johnson 'willing to drop legislative bomb' to block Super League
The online calculator estimates when you could get the Covid vaccine

When can I get the Covid vaccine? Online calculator estimates when you're likely to get the coronavirus jab
Watchdog warns prices may rise for fuel in UK

Watchdog warns Asda takeover by Issa brothers 'could lead to higher UK fuel prices'
'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues

'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues
The NI expert was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'If you're a Unionist in Northern Ireland, you feel duped by the PM'