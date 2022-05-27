Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

By Sam Sholli

Lord Jim O'Neill has hailed a Crowdfunder initiative for people to donate all or part of their £400 energy bill rebate to people who are less fortunate.

Lord O'Neill has branded the initiative as "really cool" while speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, after Rishi Sunak earlier this week announced his plans to give every household in Britain £400 off their energy bills as part of a cost of living support package.

Crowdfunder has stated: "We've got a very very big ask.

"Rishi Sunak has set out new cost of living crisis measures, giving financial support to all, funded by a windfall tax on huge profits from oil and gas giants.

"The rebate will not be means-tested - meaning that every household in the UK will receive £400 back towards their cost of living.

"For some, this rebate will be a very welcome income on the costs of living that are going through the roof, for others who are more financially secure, it’s a nice bonus. But for the millions who have been plunged deep into poverty it’s literally the difference between heating or eating.

"We call on you to consider donating all or part of your Energy Rebate to the charities that are supporting those who need it the most. Our vulnerable children, families and elderly in our communities - our neighbours, teachers, nurses and our loved-ones."

We call on you to consider donating all or part of your Energy Rebate to the charities that are supporting those who need it the most. @mrjamesob @LBC @LBCNews #DonateTheRebatehttps://t.co/PLRXkjNBmx — Crowdfunder (@crowdfunderuk) May 27, 2022

Lord O'Neill has described the initiative as being "really cool" and "really neat".

He also said: "But I think it's a really cool idea. And I'm sure for well-minded people who do feel as though they didn't need this, it's a great opportunity to help even more those that are in the greatest need - because we are living through where the challenges for the lowest income people are really remarkable.

"So I think it's a great initiative."

Earlier on in his exchange with James, in response to Rishi Sunak's introduction of the energy bill rebate, Lord O'Neil said: "Listen, I think it's got politics sort of written all over it really, both because of the circumstances and because of the remarkably complex flavour of the current Conservative administration.

"It sort of wants to please all. And from the general reaction this morning, I think it doesn't seem to have pleased its historic constituent base although it's caught the mood of the times where a problem happens and the Government is seen as a magic money tree I suppose."

James asked: "Are you suggesting that the abandonment of the opposition to the windfall tax from all of 10 days ago has nothing to do with number-crunching on the Chancellor's part and rather more to do with the scandals that have been dominating the news agenda all week?"

Lord O'Neill replied: "I'm mean I'm sure the timing of it is something that they thought might be helpful let's say.

"But I meant actually slightly more broadly. You know, this Chancellor, the way things are going is going to be remembered as the guy that just kept coming up with stuff that he really didn't want to do.

"[That's] partly because of the external shocks that happened but partly because of the peculiar position that his government is in power for and obviously with the so-called Red Wall seats especially."

