Manchester Arena victim's mum tells James O'Brien how new law "will make us all safer"

26 February 2020, 16:46

The mother of Martyn Hett, who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, has been pushing the government for new counter-terrorism laws to be introduced.

Figen Murray has been lobbying the government to bring in more security measures in her son's name since his death in 2017.

Ms Murray urged for airport-style security checks to be mandatory at major sporting and entertainment venues. No such law currently exists so security remains the discretion of individual operators.

The Home Office announced on Monday it will consult on Martyn's Law to require public venues to be prepared and equipped for terror risks and attacks.

Ms Murray launched a campaign in her son's name in 2018 that gathered 23,000 signatures.

"Initially the criticism was it's going to cost a lot of money, you're going to make smaller places bankrupt. That is not the case because the measures put in place are proportionate to the venue.

"Bigger venues would have to do bigger checks but it's about making sure that people have a terrorism action plan in place," Figen Murray explained.

The proposal would also include venue managers and event organisers to train their staff, free of charge, counter terrorism measures.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid schools caller on islamists

Confused caller from Dundee gets schooled by Maajid over islamists

3 days ago

Matt Frei's interview with Dawn Butler got very fiery

Matt Frei's fiery conversation with Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler

17 days ago

Relaxed caller said he'd give coronavirus test "a whirl" after returning from Italy with symptoms

Shelagh Fogarty urges caller to take coronavirus test after returning from Italy with symptoms

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Dele Alli charged with misconduct after mocking coronavirus outbreak
What is the coronavirus test like? Caller explains to James O'Brien

What is the coronavirus test like? Caller explains to James O'Brien

Virus turbulence could give airlines cover to make cuts

Coronavirus: James O'Brien caller still can't get through on 111 hotline after an hour

Coronavirus: James O'Brien caller still can't get through on 111 hotline after an hour