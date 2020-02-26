Manchester Arena victim's mum tells James O'Brien how new law "will make us all safer"

The mother of Martyn Hett, who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, has been pushing the government for new counter-terrorism laws to be introduced.

Figen Murray has been lobbying the government to bring in more security measures in her son's name since his death in 2017.

Ms Murray urged for airport-style security checks to be mandatory at major sporting and entertainment venues. No such law currently exists so security remains the discretion of individual operators.

The Home Office announced on Monday it will consult on Martyn's Law to require public venues to be prepared and equipped for terror risks and attacks.

Ms Murray launched a campaign in her son's name in 2018 that gathered 23,000 signatures.

"Initially the criticism was it's going to cost a lot of money, you're going to make smaller places bankrupt. That is not the case because the measures put in place are proportionate to the venue.

"Bigger venues would have to do bigger checks but it's about making sure that people have a terrorism action plan in place," Figen Murray explained.

The proposal would also include venue managers and event organisers to train their staff, free of charge, counter terrorism measures.