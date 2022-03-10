Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

10 March 2022, 12:45

By Tim Dodd

Ukrainian MP Dmytro Gurin tells LBC people in Mariupol are living in basements and melting snow to drink water, in a city where "bodies really lay on the streets".

It comes after armed forces minister James Heappey said that the devastating attack on a children's hospital in Mariupol yesterday amounts to a war crime, and Putin's actions in Ukraine are an "abomination".

Ukrainian officials said today that three people died in the attack in the south-eastern city, including a girl aged six, and authorities say at least 17 people were injured.

"We need secure humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, from Kharkiv, from Irpin, Bucha, from different Ukrainian cities," the Ukrainian MP told James O'Brien.

"The worst situation is in Mariupol, it's half a million people... where 300,000 people are closed in a mousetrap without heating, electricity, water, gas and mobile network.

"And it's -7 degrees C outside.

"Shelling never stops. And it was artillery before and now it's air bombing. People live in basements, people prepare food outside on open fires, people melt snow to have water.

"There is no supply of food, water, medicine. Bodies really lay on the streets, really lay. There are already mass graves for more than 100 people in Mariupol."

Read more: Six new civilian routes open out of Ukraine - as Russians 'agree to 12-hour ceasefire'

Mr Gurin said that those in Western countries will face questions from their children about their actions to help Ukraine.

"The only difference when you're joining [the war] is the quantity of dead Ukrainians and the questions from your children in 20 years when they will ask what did you do when 300,000 went into hunger. Because within a week we will have hunger in the centre of Europe, I'm not joking now."

Asked about a NATO-imposed no-fly zone in Ukraine, Mr Gurin said: "Yes we're asking for this, but do it over humanitarian corridors, help us evacuate people.

"Really World War Three started already, two weeks ago. Stop being delusional."

Read more: Labour goes nuclear: Starmer blasts PM for 'putting energy firms' profits ahead of Brits'

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the killing of Ukraine civilians

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

"I want to tell my story. I want people to know."

Woman shares traumatic story of police dismissing gang rape as 'boyfriend row'

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

'It should've happened a long time ago': Brother of Daniel Morgan reacts to Cressida Dick resignation

Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation

'We've all done it' says ex-Police officer

Ex-officer claims new Met chief must be white male who can admit past prejudice

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan told LBC there will be a stronger police presence in areas of London hit hardest by knife crime

Sadiq Khan: "Surge" policing as London faces worst year of teenage killings since 2008
Sadiq Khan pleaded with Scotland fans without tickets to stay away from London

Sadiq Khan tells Scotland fans: 'If you don't have a ticket, don't come to London'
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien ponders mandatory vaccines and 'no jab no job' policies
UK benefits from Australia deal 'hidden inside giant cake' says former trade negotiator

Australian ex-negotiator 'hasn't heard any benefits' for UK in new trade deal
James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now givesJames O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'
Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

2 months ago

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

19 days ago

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

ukraine bill

New law makes it legal for Ukrainian civilians to kill Russian troops
Patel has been heavily criticised for the Home Office's slow processing of Ukrainian visas

Priti Patel simplifies 'shameful' Ukrainian visa system after heavy criticism
Sadiq Khan, inset, said he backs the initiative - main picture shows protesters outside the Russian embassy in London

Sadiq Khan backs campaign to rename Russian embassy street after Zelenskyy
An armoured column was hit by Ukrainian forces

Russia taking 'continuing losses' as aerial footage shows devastating attack on tanks
poutine

Poutine restaurant receives threats from people who confused the dish with Putin's name
Chelsea have been thrown into turmoil after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Chelsea in crisis: Ticket sales and new signings banned as Abramovich sanctioned
"Wali" has deployed to Ukraine to join its "foreign legion"

Deadly Canadian sniper 'Wali' joins Ukraine foreign legion to fight Putin's invaders
Scouts are manning the refugee driver registration in Poland.

Fears Ukrainians can be exploited by human traffickers as Boy Scouts man make-shift desks
Ferrari destroys eco protester

Furious Nick Ferrari cuts off eco-mob protester after they refuse to answer his question three times
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/03 | Watch Again